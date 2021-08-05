The Kinston Bulldogs are determined to battle their way into the Class 1A playoffs this season and with six home games, including key region matchups against Georgiana and Red Level, they appear to have a solid chance at reserving a place at the post-season party.
The Bulldogs came out of the gate ready to run last season and owned an early 2-2 record before dropping the final five games of the season. Kinston averaged 13.3 points a game and allowed 29.3 points per outing a year ago in posting a disappointing 2-7 slate.
In their 51st year on the gridiron, the Bulldogs have an all-time record of 138-348-1, including a 73-152 record at home and a 1-13 playoff record. They have posted only eight winning seasons in fifty years, with the most wins in a season being six. The last winning season was in 2014, but the Bulldogs have struggled to a 7-22 record the past three seasons.
Coach Rudy Free will enter his third year as the head man at Kinston and has a 5-14 record in his first two seasons.
Following is a preview of the 2021 schedule:
HOUSTON ACADEMY (L.16-0)
Kinston will kick off its season at home against the Class 3A Houston Academy Raiders. The Raiders posted a 3-7 record last season and averaged 17.3 points a game while allowing 31.3 points per game, and since 2014 have struggled to six seasons of four wins or less. Houston Academy is in its 51st year on the gridiron and has posted 26 winning seasons. Eddie Brundidge will lead the Raiders this season and will be in his first year as head coach.
ZION CHAPEL (W. 40-26)
Kinston will be back at home in week #2 for a cross county clash with the Class 2A Zion Chapel Rebels. The Rebels posted a 1-9 record a year ago and averaged 12.6 points per game while allowing 38.4 points per game, and have posted two winning records since 2011. In its 60th year on the gridiron, Zion Chapel has posted 17 winning seasons, with its last region title coming way back in 1977. Coach Randy Bryant will return for his fifth season at the helm and has a 14-27 record with the Rebels.
BRANTLEY (L. 55-0)
Kinston will hit the road for its region opener when it travels to Brantley to tangle with the defending region champion Brantley Bulldogs. The Bulldogs averaged 44.4 points a game and allowed 8.4 points a game last season as they rolled to a 13-1 record, losing its only game in the 1A semifinals. In its 96th year on the gridiron, Brantley has claimed four state championships, 31 region titles, and over the past two years has posted a 24-3 record. Coach Roland Jones will enter his fourth season as the head man at Brantley and had led the Bulldogs to a 31-7 record.
RED LEVEL (W. 21-19)
Kinston will be back at home in week #4 for a ley region matchup against the Red Level Tigers. The Tigers averaged 11.6 points a game and allowed 26 points a game a year ago in posting a 2-7 record, and in 103 years on the gridiron have posted 36 winning season. Red Level’s most wins since 2007 is five, and since 2007 has struggled to four 0-10 seasons. Coach Kenny Skipper will be in his fifth season as the head man with the Tigers and has a 4-31 record.
GEORGIANA (L. 36-26)
Kinston will stay at home in week #5 when it hosts the Georgiana Panthers in another key region contest. The Panthers struggled to a 4-5 record last season, their second straight losing season after winning 44 games the previous four years. Georgiana will be in its 97th season on the gridiron and has posted 52 winning seasons and claimed one state title (1960). Coach Berry Bess will lead the Panthers and will be in his first season at Georgiana.
BARBOUR COUNTY
Kinston will play its fifth home game in six weeks when it hosts the Barbour County Jaguars. The Jaguars did not field a team last season and in 22 years on the gridiron have posted four winning seasons. They are in the midst of a 56 game losing streak, with the last win coming in 2013. Coach Chad Martin will return for his second season at the Jaguar helm and owns a 0-10 slate.
FLORALA (L. 50-7)
Kinston will hit the road in week #7 when they travel to Florala for a region showdown with the Florala Wildcats. The Wildcats posted an 8-3 record a year ago as they averaged 41.2 points a game and allowed 19.4 points a game. They posted their second straight winning season after posting only 10 wins the previous four years, and in their 102nd year on the gridiron have 47 winning seasons. Coach Chris Littleton will be back for his second season with Florala and has an 8-3 record.
MCKENZIE (L. 34-12)
Kinston will be back on the road for a week #8 region clash against the McKenzie Tigers. The Tigers posted an 8-3 record a year ago, their first winning season in four years, and had won only two of 20 games the previous two seasons. In its 96th year on the gridiron, McKenzie has posted 49 winning seasons and won the state title back in 1991. Coach Drew Luker is in his second year with the Tigers and owns an 8-3 slate.
PLEASANT HOME (L. 7-0)
Kinston will return home in week #9 for a region battle against the Pleasant Home Eagles. The Eagles posted a 1-8 record last season, with their only win coming over the Bulldogs, and over the last three years have struggle to a 4-25 record. In its 22nd year on the gridiron, Pleasant Home has posted four winning seasons and a year ago averaged 6.8 points a game and allowed 33.4 points a game. Coach Jeremy Silcox will be in his first season as head coach.
SAMSON (L.21-14)
Kinston will close out its regular season with a road trip to Samson for a region battle against the Samson Tigers. The Tigers posted a 6-4 record last season, their first winning season after four straight 4-win seasons, and averaged 18 points a game while allowing 24.3 points a game. In its 99th year in the gridiron, Samson has posted 37 winning seasons. Coach Jason Wambles will enter his fourth season as the head man with the Tigers and has a 14-16 record.
