The Kinston Bulldogs will open the 2020 high school football season Friday night in Dothan when they tangle with the 3A Houston Academy Raiders. The Bulldogs boast a roster filled with nine seniors and eight juniors, including seven starters back on both offense and defense. On offense, the Bulldogs like to travel on ground, and led by four returning starters on the offensive line and running back Addison Hudson, who rushed for over 1,250 yards last season, they expect to be able to put points on the scoreboard. Kinston lost three games last season after holding four quarters leads, and will be looking to finish in close games as the Bulldogs look for a path back to the 1A playoffs. Houston Academy struggled last season to one of its worst seasons in years, but with 10 seniors and 13 juniors on this year’s roster, the Raiders are looking to make vast improvements and a return to the postseason.
Kinston Bulldogs kick off season in Dothan against 3A Houston Academy Raiders
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
