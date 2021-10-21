The Kinston Bulldogs wrapped up a berth in the 1A playoffs and tied a record for wins in a season Friday night with a big 33-13 region win over the Pleasant Home Eagles, at Bulldog Stadium.
Kinston missed out on an early scoring opportunity when it lost a fumble at the Pleasant Home 7-yardline, and the turnover pumped life into the Eagles as they promptly went 93 yards in 11 plays to grab an early lead.
A 58-yard run by David Hinson was a key play in the long scoring drive, while Mason Anderson rushed for 9 yards and passed for 15 yards, and it was Anderson that capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt failed, but with 10:43 left in the second quarter the Eagles were on top 6-0.
Kinston began its ensuing possession at its own 38-yardline and the Bulldogs went 62 yards in 14 plays to wrestle the lead away from the Eagles. Konner Walker rushed for 20 yards on four carries to help lead the Bulldogs down the field, while Jeb Crosby rushed for 10 yards on five carries and scored the touchdown on a 1-yard sneak. John Free kicked the extra-point as the Bulldogs went on top 7-6 with 2:55 left in the quarter.
Pleasant Home answered the Kinston score on its ensuing possession as the Eagles went 67 yards in seven plays to regain the lead. The Eagle score came on a 21-yard Mason Anderson pass, and while the extra-point try again failed, the Eagles were back on top 12-7 with 32-seconds left in the stanza.
Kinston put the ball in play near midfield after a 23-yard kickoff return by Jason Mikel with only 25-seconds left on the clock, and the Bulldogs played a winning hand of ‘beat the clock’ as they went 51 yards in five plays to move back on top. A 19-yard pass completion from Jeb Crosby to Blake Senn set the Bulldogs up at the Pleasant Home 32-yardline, and on the final play of the half the same duo hooked up again as Crosby connected with Senn on a 32-yard touchdown toss. The extra-point try failed, but at the half Kinston left the field with a 13-12 lead in the key region matchup.
Kinston received the second half kickoff and marched 61 yards in seven running plays to extend its lead. Konner Walker rushed for 38 yards on five carries and capped the drive with a 5-yard scoring dash, and while the extra-point try failed, the Bulldogs lead was up to 19-12 with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
Kinston began its next offensive series at its own 5-yardline following a defensive stand and the Bulldogs again headed down the field as they went 95 yards in 16 running plays to finally take command. Konner Walker rushed for 32 yards on nine carries and Jeb Crosby added 18 yards on the ground on four carries, with Walker scoring the touchdown on a 1-yard blast. John Free kicked the extra-point as Kinston’s lead grew to 26-12 with 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Home came right back and pulled within 26-18 with 3:17 remaining on the clock on a 58-yard touchdown toss from Mason Anderson to Ethan Curry. However, Kinston recovered an on-sides kick at midfield and covered the 50 yards to the endzone in five running plays to wrap up the win.
Jeb Crosby scored the Bulldog touchdown on an 11-yard dash, and Free tacked on the extra-point as the Bulldogs put the finishing touches on the important 33-18 win.
Konner Walker rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Kinston, while Blake Senn added 98 yards rushing on seven carries and caught two passes for 51 yards and one td, and Jeb Crosby rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
