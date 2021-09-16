The Kinston Bulldogs picked up a big region win Friday night with a convincing 27-6 victory over the Red Level Tigers, at the friendly confines of Bulldog Stadium.
Kinston managed only eight snaps in the opening quarter and didn’t begin its second offensive series of the night until midway through the second quarter as Red Level played keep away from the Bulldog offense.
The Bulldogs offense was ready to roll when it did get back on the field; however, and covered 80 yards in just four plays to get on the scoreboard. A 13-yard run by Cale Sumblin and a 28-yard scamper by Jeb Crosby quickly moved Kinston across midfield, and the Bulldogs found the endzone on the next play when Sumblin went to the air and connected with Dylan Davis on a 40-yard touchdown toss. John Free kicked the extra-point and with 3:57 left in the second quarter Kinston was on top 7-0.
Kinston regained possession at its own 30-yardline after a pass interception by Reece Hall with 1:44 left in the half, and the Bulldogs went right back to work and played beat the clock to increase its lead.
Cale Sumblin connected with JW Mikel on a 17-yard pass completion with 39-seconds left to move the Bulldogs to the Red Level 35-yardline, and two plays later Sumblin spotted Dylan Davis open in the Tiger secondary and fired a strike that went for a 35-yard touchdown toss. The extra-point try failed, but with 9-seconds left in the half the Bulldogs owned a 13-0 lead.
Kinston failed to put points on the scoreboard on its initial two possessions of the third quarter, but began a series at the Red Level 31-yardline late in the quarter after a pass interception by Cale Sumblin and cashed in the Tiger turnover to increase its lead. The score came on a 30-yard touchdown toss from Sumblin to JW Mikel, and Free added the extra-point as the Bulldogs went on top 20-0 with 10:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldog defense continued to dominate on Red Level’s next three possessions, with two possessions ending in turnovers as Dalton Smith picked off a Tiger toss and Jackson Hughes recovered a Red Level fumble.
The Hughes recovery gave the ball to the Bulldogs at their own 41-yardline and set up the final points of the night for Kinston, which came on a 52-yard dash by Jeb Crosby. John Free added the extra-point as the Bulldogs pushed their lead to 27-0 with 1:18 left on the clock.
Red Level avoided the shutout with 28-seconds remaining in the game on a 2-yard run by Kye Wright, but all the late Tiger score did was change the final score as Kinston claimed the big 27-6 region win.
Cale Sumblin completed 4 of 11 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and one touchdown to spark the Bulldogs, while Jeb Crosby rushed for 172 yards and one td.
