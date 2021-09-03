Statistics by Dickie Adcock
The Kinston Bulldogs opened up a 20-6 halftime advantage and then turned things over to the defense in the second half in an exciting 20-12 win over the Zion Chapel Rebels, Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Zion Chapel received the game’s opening kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Rebels went 66 yards in nine plays to grab an early lead. Mason Stuart rushed for 16 yards on three carries to help lead the Rebels down the field, while Morgan Sanders rushed for 22 yards on four carries and scored the Rebels touchdown on a 3-yard run. The extra-point try failed, but with 8:18 left in the first quarter Zion Chapel was already on top 6-0.
Kinston began its initial possession of the night at midfield and needed 11 plays to reach the endzone to answer the early Zion Chapel score. Blake Senn had a key 13-yard run on third down to keep the drive alive early, while Cale Sumblin rushed for 36 yards on six carries and scored the Bulldog touchdown on an 8-yard run. John Free added the extra-point as the Bulldogs went on top 7-6 with 2:00 remaining in the quarter.
Kinston regained possession on the ensuing kickoff on a fumble recovery by Dalton Smith, and the Bulldogs cashed in the turnover as they went 35 yards in seven plays to reach paydirt. Cale Sumblin scored his second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard scamper, and while the extra-point attempt failed, Kinston owned a 13-6 lead with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Kinston’s defense turned back a Zion Chapel scoring threat on the Rebels ensuing possession at the Bulldog 24-yardline, and from there the Bulldog offense went back to work and needed only three plays to cover the 76 yards to the endzone. A 55-yard dash by Cale Sumblin on first down got the scoring drive off to a fast start, while Jeb Crosby capped the drive with an 11-yard scoring run. John Free kicked the extra-point, as Kinston upped its lead to 20-6 with 4:20 remaining in the half.
Zion Chapel began its initial offensive series of the second half at its own 13-yardline after a Kinston punt and from there the Rebels went 87 yards in eight plays to cut into the Kinston advantage. A 39-yard pass from Mason Stuart to James Cobb got the long scoring drive off to a fast start, while Stuart and Cobb also hooked up on a 14-yard completion to move the Rebels to the Kinston 29-yardline. Stuart kept it on the ground from there and finished off the drive with four straight runs, capped by a 7-yard scoring dash. The extra-point try again failed, but with 6:20 left in the third quarter Kinston’s lead had been chopped to 20-12.
Kinston was determined to regain command and on its ensuing possession rode the legs of Cale Sumblin as the Bulldogs marched 41 yards in nine plays to reach a first down at the Zion Chapel 15-yardline. A bad snap resulted in a 10-yard loss on second down; however, and the Bulldogs failed to recover as the scoring chance went by the board.
Zion Chapel reached a first down at the Kinston 33-yardline on its ensuing possession, but the Bulldogs John Free pounced on a Rebel fumble to kill the scoring opportunity, and Kinston held on to claim the big 20-12 win over its cross-county rivals.
Cale Sumblin rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns to spark Kinston, while Jeb Crosby added 78 yards on 13 carries and scored one td.
Mason Stuart rushed for 7 yards and one td and completed 7 of 11 passes for 89 yards to lead Zion Chapel, while Morgan Sanders added 63 yards and one td on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.