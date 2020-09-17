The Kinston Bulldogs picked up a much needed region win Friday night with a hard fought 21-19 road win over the Red Level Tigers. The game stated off with a bang for the hometown Tigers as Red Level’s Mitchell Baker fielded the kick at the 30-yardline, dodged a couple of Bulldog defenders and raced down the sidelines 70 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Brody Ingram kicked the extra-point, and with only 14-seconds gone off the clock Red Level was already on top 7-0. Kinston began its first possession of the night at its own 34-yardline and went right to work as the Bulldogs drove 66 yards in seven running plays to answer the early Tiger score. Addison Hudson rushed for 36 yards on four carries to lead the Bulldogs down the field, while Hunter Hughes scored the touchdown on a 21-yard scamper. John Free added the extra-point as Kinston pulled even at 7-7 with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter. Kinston’s David Free recovered a Red Level fumble at the Tigers 15-yardline late in the quarter, and the Bulldogs quickly cashed in the turnover when Jeb Crosby kept on an option and raced 13 yards for a touchdown. Free’s extra-point was true, as Kinston went on top 14-7 with 1:42 remaining in the quarter. Red Level began its ensuing possession at its own 39-yardline and behind the running of Tucker Livings and Kentravious Likely marched to a first down at the Kinston 12-yardline. The Bulldog defense stiffened with its back against the wall; however, and turned back the scoring threat to maintain the 14-7 lead. The Tigers got the ball right back on a fumble at the Kinston 26-yardline, but the Bulldog defense was again up to the challenge and again turned back the Tigers empty-haanded to preserve the slim lead late in the quarter. Another Bulldog bobble handed the ball back to Red Level at the Kinston 28-yardline with one minute remaining on the clock. However, once again the Bulldogs turned back the threat, this time on a pass interception by Dylan Davis. Kinston received the second half kickoff and marched 71 yards in 11 running plays to extend its lead. Konner Walker gained 37 yards on two carries to help lead the Bulldogs down the field, while Jeb Crosby scored his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run. John Free’s extra-point was again down the middle, and with 6:32 left in the third quarter the Bulldogs were on top 21-7. Red Level took the ensuing kickoff and got right back in the game as the Tigers marched 56 yards in ten plays to reach the endzone. The Tiger touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Tucker Livings to Mitchell Baker, and although the extra-point try failed, Red Level was within 21-13 with 46-seconds left in the third quarter. Red Level’s next offensive series began at its own 44-yardline after a Kinston punt, and once again the Tigers set sails down the field toward the Bulldog endzone. An off sides penalty on fourth down and two kept the drive alive early, while Brody Ingram capped the drive with a 5-yard scoring dash. A two-point pass its target, but with 5:57 left on the clock Kinston’s lead had been chopped down to 21-19. Red Level got the ball back at its own 44-yardline with 2:00 remaining after a failed fourth down gamble by Kinston, and the Tigers quickly moved to a first down at the Bulldog 46-yardline. A penalty against the Tigers pushed them back across the midfield stripe; however, and the Bulldogs sealed the win with 25-seconds left when Dylan Davis picked off a Tiger pass. Addison Hudson rushed for 109 yards on 20 carries to anchor the Kinston ground game, while Jeb Crosby added 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, and Konner Walker rushed for 44 yards.
Kinston escapes Red Level with exciting 21-19 region win
