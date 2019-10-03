Kinston Junior High Volleyball team finished season 9-1! The very successful season included wins over Opp, New Brockton, Zion Chapel, Brantley, and Andalusia. The team’s only lose was to Opp, the last game of the season. Team members included: (front row) Tori Pettis, Sage Beck, Mckinley Gibson, Cameran Whigham, Aubrie Brown; (back row) Coach Suzanne Elmore, Haven Lee, Abbie Green, Baylee Smith, Madison Lolley, Danielle Cain, Ella Nicometo, and Coach Tiffany Johnson.
