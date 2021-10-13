On Monday, Sept. 27, the Kinston Lady Bulldogs varsity volleyball team competed in a tri-match with Luverne and Goshen, and the Lady Bulldogs won matches against both opponents.
The Lady ‘Dawgs defeated Goshen 25-19 and 25-11 while they also defeated Luverne 25-16 and 25-18.
The following day, Sept. 28, the Lady Bulldogs had a match against Samson and won in three sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15. Blair Wyrosdick had three aces on 14 serves along with 15 hits and four fills. Claire McReynolds also had 29 passes for Kinston.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Kinston Junior High, Junior Varisty, and Varsity squads competed agains Andalusia.
The junior varsity squad also had a match against Samson winning in two sets 25-20 and 25-17. Baylee Smith had two aces on 10 serves. Cameran Whigham had 20 assists, and Madison Lolley had 21 passes.
The Junior High team completed the season with a 6-4 overall record, taking a loss to Andalusia 20-25 and 15-25. Lilli Sumblin had eight serves, 10 assists, six hits, and 26 passes to lead the Kinston junior high squad in this match. Brynne Kelley added 26 passes.
The Kinston junior varsity squad lost to Andalusia in three sets 25-20, 21-25 and 7-15. Cameran Whigham had four aces on 15 serves for the Lady Bulldogs while Madison Lolley accounted for eight hits and 12 kills.
The Lady ‘Dawgs varsity squad also lost to Andalusia in five sets – 16-25, 25-21, 20-25, 29-27, and 12-15. Sydney Smith had eight aces on 23 serves while Blair Wyrosdick had 30 hits and 11 kills, and Claire McReynolds had 47 assists and 53 passes.
The Kinstion varsity squad competed in the Goshen Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2, winning three matches and losing one. The wins for Kinston came over Cottonwood [25-16, 25-7], Highland Home [25-10, 25-3], and Goshen [25-21, 25-14] while the loss was to Andalusia [24-26, 25-18, 4-15]. In this tournament, Blair Wyrosdick had 76 assists, 38 hits, and 10 kills while Sydney Smith had 59 serves, 70 passes, and five blocks.
The Kinston Lady Bulldogs are 20-6 on the season and ranked fourth in Class 1A.
