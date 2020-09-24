The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its weekly statewide high school volleyball poll, with the Kinston Lady Bulldogs holding on to their #7 ranking in Class 1A. The list of classification leaders includes (7A) 1-Hoover, 2-McGill-Toolen, 3-Spain Park; (6A) 1-Hazel Green, 2-Mt. Brook, 3-Spanish Fort; (5A) 1-Bayside, 2-Providence Christian, 3-Alexandria; (4A) Montgomery Academy, 2-Deshler, 3-Curry; (3A) 1-St. Luke’s, 2-Danville, 3-Prattville Christian; (2A) 1-Addison, 2-G.W. Long, 3-Hatton, 9-Geneva County; (1A) 1-Donoho, 2-Lindsay Lane, 3-Bayshore Christian, 4-Pleasant Home, 7-Kinston.
