The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its weekly statewide high school volleyball poll, with the Kinston Lady Bulldogs holding on to their #7 ranking in Class 1A. The list of classification leaders includes (7A) 1-Hoover, 2-McGill-Toolen, 3-Spain Park; (6A) 1-Hazel Green, 2-Mt. Brook, 3-Spanish Fort; (5A) 1-Bayside, 2-Providence Christian, 3-Alexandria; (4A) Montgomery Academy, 2-Deshler, 3-Curry; (3A) 1-St. Luke’s, 2-Danville, 3-Prattville Christian; (2A) 1-Addison, 2-G.W. Long, 3-Hatton, 9-Geneva County; (1A) 1-Donoho, 2-Lindsay Lane, 3-Bayshore Christian, 4-Pleasant Home, 7-Kinston.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.