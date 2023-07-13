The Kinston Bulldogs will be looking to continue their recent winning ways on the gridiron when the 2023 high school football seasons kicks off next month, but with an early-season schedule that could be one of the toughest in the area, the Bulldogs will have to come out ready for war if they are to make a return to the state playoffs after a one-year absence.
Kinston, which has posted two winning records in the past nine years and over the last two years has won a total of 12 games, the most of any Bulldog team in the history of the program in back-to-back seasons, will kick off the season with five challenges that include three straight road games to open the season, a pair of 2A opponents and the top three region finishers from last season.
Kinston will be led again this season by Coach Rudy Free, who will be entering his fifth season as the head man for the Bulldogs. Coach Free has compiled a 17-24 record in four years at the helm, which is tied for second most wins by any coach ever at Kinston.
Following is a preview of this season’s schedule:
Aug. 25 at, Samson
The Bulldogs will open the season on the road when they head to Samson for a clash with the 2A Samson Tigers. Kinston has won the last two meetings, including a 34-12 victory a year ago, after dropping six straight games to the Tigers. Samson, which leads the series 33-8, struggled to a 1-9 record last season after back-to-back winning seasons.
Sept. 1 at, Elba
The Bulldogs will renew their rivalry against their cross-county rivals in week two when they travel to Elba to open region play against the Elba Tigers. Kinston is 0-6 all-time against the Tigers and have been outscored 234-32 in the short history of the series. Elba has posted 16 straight winning seasons, including state titles in 2011 and 2015, and over the past two years has compiled a gaudy 21-3 record.
Sept. 8 Open Date
Sept. 15, at Georgiana
The Bulldogs will continue their early-season travels in week four when they make the trip to Georgiana for a region showdown with the Georgiana Panthers. Kinston stands 5-8 all-time against the Panthers and has won only once in the last nine meetings. Georgiana posted seven wins and advanced to the playoffs last season after an 0-10 record the previous season.
Sept. 22 Brantley
The Bulldogs will finally get to stay at home on a Friday night when they host the Brantley Bulldogs in a key region clash. Kinston owns a 4-33 all-time record in the series, has lost 25 straight games to the 1A power, and lost 53-6 a year ago. Brantley has advanced to the state playoffs 26 straight seasons and has logged a total of 46 wins over the past four seasons.
Sept. 29 Goshen
The Bulldogs will step out of the region wars in week six when they host the 2A Goshen Eagles. Kinston has a 1-2 series record against the Eagles, lost 63-19 a year ago, and hasn’t posted a win in the series since 2005. Goshen posted a 6-4 record last season after struggling to a 1-18 record the previous two seasons.
Oct. 5 at, Pleasant Home
The Bulldogs will be back on the road and back in region action when they head to Pleasant Home to battle the Pleasant Home Eagles. Kinston holds a slim 12-11 edge in the series, has won four out of the last five meetings, including a big 47-13 win a year ago, and has averaged over 40 points a game in the last two years. Pleasant Home has struggled to six straight losing seasons and has posted a total of only seven wins over the past five seasons.
Oct. 13 Red Level
The Bulldogs will be home at Bulldog Stadium in week eight for a region clash against the Red Level Tigers. The Bulldogs stand 11-13 all-time in the series, but posted a 35-0 win last season and have won four straight meetings and nine of the last eleven. Red Level’s last winning season cane back in 2006, and the Tigers have managed just 11 wins over the past six years.
Oct. 20 at. McKenzie
The Bulldogs will close out the road portion of their schedule with a trip to McKenzie for a key region clash against the McKenzie Tigers. Kinston owns a 10-17 all-time record in the series and has lost three straight meetings, including a 38-22 setback a year ago. McKenzie struggled to only one win last season after winning 14 games the previous two years.
Oct. 27 Florala
The Bulldogs will be back at the house for a week ten region battle against the Florala Wildcats. Kinston owns a 15-20 all-time series record against the Wildcats, lost 56-30 last season, and has lost four the last five meetings against its region rivals. Florala has won a total of 25 games over the last four years, with at least seven wins in three of the four seasons.
Nov. 3 Houston County
The Bulldogs will close out the regular season with a region contest against the Houston County Lions. Kinston, which stands 2-3 all-time in the brief series, posted an 18-15 win last season to snap a three-game losing skid. Houston County posted its last winning record back in 2017 and has won just 11 games over the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.