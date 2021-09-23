The Kinston Bulldogs scored on their first offensive series to grab the lead and then turned things over to the defense in a hard fought 10-6 region win over the Georgiana Panthers, Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Kinston began its first series near midfield after a Panthers punt and promptly marched 47 yards in six running plays to get on the scoreboard. Drew Connor rushed for 35 yards on three carries and scored the Bulldogs touchdown on a 27-yard scamper, and John Free added the extra-point as Kinston went on top 7-0 with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs were in good field position early in the second quarter after Blake Senn partially blocked a Georgiana punt to set Kinston up at the Panthers 36-yardline, and after two pass completions by Drew Connor the Bulldogs had a first down at the Georgiana 17. A 13-yard run by Konner Walker moved the ball to the four-yardline; however, two penalty flags backed the Bulldogs up, and on fourth down Kinston settled for three points when John Free booted a 24-yard field goal to push the Bulldogs lead to 10-0 with 5:59 left in the half.
Kinston failed to score after moving to a first down at the Georgiana 30-yarline on its initial possession of the third quarter, and could never get back on track on offense as the Bulldogs remained on top 10-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
A bad snap on a punt attempt set Georgiana up at the Kinston 25-yardline with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers cashed in the short field when Jacobie Morgan crossed the goal line on a 4-yard, fourth down run. The extra-point attempt failed, but with 1:11 remaining on the clock the Kinston lead was down to 10-6.
Kinston put the ball in play at its 39-yardline after an unsuccessful on-sides kick attempt, and Drew Connor rushed for 30 yards on two carries to move the chains as the Bulldogs held on to post the important 10-6 region win.
