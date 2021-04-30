Statistics by GameChanger
The Kinston Bulldogs gave the hometown fans plenty to cheer about Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Class 1A high school baseball playoffs as they swept the Choctaw County Tigers 18-0 and 14-6 to advance to second round action.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead early and pulled away late as they combined 11 hits with 8 walks to tame the Tigers 18-0 in the first game of the doubleheader. Owen Patterson had 3 hits, scored 3 runs and knocked in 4 runs to lead the Bulldogs at the plate, while Konner Walker added 2 hits and scored 3 runs; Hunter Hughes added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Cale Sumblin added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and, Cade Jones added 1 hit and scored 3 runs. Cale Sumblin pitched a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win on the mound.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and turned back a mild Tiger rally as they combined 14 hits with 7 walks and 8 Tiger errors to close out the twin bill with a 14-6 win. Cale Sumblin had 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 2 rbi’s to lead the Bulldogs at the plate, while Owen Patterson added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi; J.W. Mikel added 2 hits and 1 rbi; Hunter Hughes added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and, Jeb Crosby added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi. Hunter Hughes was the winning pitcher as he tossed four and two-thirds innings and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and five walks, while Jeb Crosby came in and extinguished the Tigers rally as he tossed two and one-third innings and allowed only one hit, and struck out four.
