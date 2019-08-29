Kinston School hosted the 35th annual Amelia Rhoades Volleyball Tournament last Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Kinston gymnasium, and host Kinston placed second in the event. The tourney champs were the Opp Lady Bobcats. Advancing out of pool play to the semi-finals was Opp, Geneva, Kinston and Straughn. Opp advanced to the finals by defeating Geneva in two sets, 25-18 and 25-19 while Kinston advanced to the finals by defeating Straughn in two sets, 25-11 and 25-22. The championship match was a three set decision with Opp getting the win. Opp took the first set 25-20 and the final set 19-17. Kinston forced the third set by winning the second set 25-19. Notable overall stats for Kinston in the tournament included: 70 Sets - Sarah Beth Long; 77 Passes - Courtney Lunsford; and 65 Hits - Faith Peters. The Lady Bulldogs opened their 2019 season Thursday, Aug. 22, against the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks, and Kinston enjoyed wins by the Junior High team, JV team and Varsity team. The Kinston Junior High team won the match in two sets 25-15 and 25-17. Mckinley Gibson had 22 serves; Madison Lolley had 12 passes, Danielle Cain and Cameran Whigham each had two hits, and Danielle Cain has eight sets in the match. The Kinston JV team also won its match in two sets, 25-13 and 25-12. Claire McReynolds has 11 sets, Brooke Senn had 11 sets, Griffin Holley had seven hits, and Cadence Elmore and Griffin Holley each as 13 passes. The varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated New Brockton in a three-set match. Macie Smith had seven hits and 19 serves, Blair Wyrosdick and Sarah Beth Long each had 17 sets, and Sydney Smith and Courtney Lunsford each had 16 passes.
