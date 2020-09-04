Kinston Termite defense

The Tiny Mites and Termites in youth football for Kinston and Brantley met for gridiron action Saturday, Aug. 29, in Brantley. The two teams split the wins. The Brantley Tiny Mites won the first game and the Kinston Tiny Mites won the second game of the evening. Above, Kinston Termite defenders Evan Hilburn (7), Parker Weeks (12) and Triston Kilpatrick (5) are shown in pursuit. The Kinston Termites defense held the Brantley offense to just one TD on the night for the win after the Brantley Tiny Mites defense shut out the Kinston offense in the opening game. 

