reid hawthorne

With three regular season games remaining on their 2020 schedule, the Kinston Termites stayed undefeated last Saturday night, Sept. 19, as the young Bulldogs outscored Red Level 38-22 on a rainy night in Red Level. The Bulldogs travel this Saturday, Sept. 26, to Florala, and then close out their regular youth ball season with two games at home – Oct. 3rd against Highland Home and Oct. 10th against Pleasant Home. The Kinston Tiny Mites team also will be in action for these games – the Tiny Mites lost Saturday night against Red Level but played hard until the final horn of the game. In the photo, Reid Hawthorne (34) looks for yards to make in the pouring rain during the Tiny Mites game Saturday night, Sept. 19th.

