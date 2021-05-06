Addison Hudson signs

Kinston senior Addison Hudson recently signed a Letter of Intent to play football at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala.  As a running back for the Bulldogs, Hudson accumulated 2,500 rushing yards and scored 21 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons. He is the son of Kevin and Michele Hudson. In the photo, Addison (center) was joined for his signing by Matt Olguin (left) from Faulkner University, and Kinston Head Football Coach Rudy Free (right).  

