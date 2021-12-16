Faith Peters signs

Last week, Kinston School volleyball standout Faith Peters signed a scholarship with LBW Community College in Andalusia, Ala. to play volleyball for the Saints. Those in attendance for signing ceremony were: (seated, l to r) Stacy Peters, Crystal Peters, Faith Peters, and LBWCC Coach Janie Wiggins; (standing, l to r) Coach Suzanne Elmore, Assistant Principal Crystal Hawthorne, and Coach Tiffany Johnson.

