The Brantley Lady Bulldogs saw their dreams of claiming back-to-back state softball titles end last weekend at the AHSAA State Softball Tournament when they suffered back-to-back shutout losses after posting wins in their opening two contests.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Maplesville 10-0 and Skyline 3-2 to advance to the winner’s bracket finals, but then failed to score a run in losses to Holy Spirit 6-0 and Skyline 1-0 to place third in the eight-team tournament.
Following are recaps of the four tournament games:
Brantley 10 Maplesville 0
The Brantley Lady Bulldogs used an 8-run fourth inning to take command in a 10-0 opening round in over the Maplesville Lady Devils.
The Lady Bulldogs carried a slim 2-0 lead into the fourth, but came to life at the plate to take command. Alex Grimes opened the inning with a single, stole second and reached third on a bunt single by Lindsey Wells. A bunt single by Emma Crawley loaded the bases with no outs, and when Sheonte Barginere drew a walk Grimes trotted home to push Brantley’s lead to 3-0. Back-to-back two-run doubles by Campbell Hawthorne and Kayden Dunn upped the lead to 7-0, while Annah Little added an rbi single, and AC Free ripped an rbi triple and later scored to seal the 10-0 win.
Emma Crawley had 3 hits, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi to lead the Lady Bulldogs at the plate, while Alex Grimes added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; Kayden Dunn added 2 hits and 3 rbi’s; Campbell Hawthorne added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; and, Annah Little and AC Free both added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi. Kaylee Navarre was the winning pitcher as she tossed a five-inning one-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Brantley 3 Skyline 2
The Brantley Lady Bulldogs remained in the winner’s bracket as they pushed cross two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to escape with a 3-2 win over the Skyline Lady Vikings.
Brantley jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Sheonte Barginere led off with a walk, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Campbell Hawthorne and scored on an rbi single by Kayden Dunn. The Lady Bulldogs stranded two runners in the second, but went down in order the next three innings and trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Sheonte Barginere reached on a one-out single in the bottom of the inning, moved to second on a bunt single by Campbell Hawthorne and trotted to third when a walk to Dunn loaded the bases. Barginere scored on a passed ball to tie the score at 2-2, and Hawthorne scored on a bunt by Annah Little as the Lady Bulldogs pulled out the exciting 3-2 win.
Annah Little had 2 hits and 1 rbi to lead the Lady Bulldogs at the plate, while Sheonte Barginere added 1 hit and scored 2 runs, Campbell Hawthorne added 1 hit and 1 rbi, and Kayden Dunn added 1 hit and 1 rbi. Kaylee Navarre was the winning pitcher as she tossed eight innings and allowed one earned run on five hits, while striking out 11.
Holy Spirit 6 Brantley 0
The Brantley Lady Bulldogs surrendered five runs in the third inning and never caught up in a 6-0 loss to Holy Spirit, in the winner’s bracket finals.
A one-out double by Kaylee Navarre and a walk to Alex Grimes put two runners on base for the Lady Bulldogs in the second, but Brantley failed to take advantage of the opportunity to put runs on the scoreboard, and in the fourth inning loaded the bases with one out after singles by Navarre and Grimes, and a bunt single by Lindsey Wells, only to again come away empty-handed as they suffered the loss.
Kaylee Navarre had 2 hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs at the plate, while Alex Grimes and Lindsey Wells both added 1 hit. Two Brantley pitchers combined to toss six innings and allowed six earned runs on 14 hits, while recording 12 strikeouts.
Skyline 1 Brantley 0
The Brantley Lady Bulldogs never got a runner past second base in a 1-0 elimination contest against the Skyline Vikings.
The Lady Bulldogs put a runner on first in the second inning on a single by AC Free, in the third when Sheonte Barginere was hit by a pitch, in the firth on a single by Alex Grimes and in the sixth on an intentional walk to Kayden Dunn. However, the defending state champs never got a runner to the plate and allowed one unearned run in the third as they saw their tournament run come to an unexpected end.
AC Free and Alex Grimes both had 1 hit to lead Brantley at the plate, while Kaylee Navarre was the hard luck loser inside the circle as she tossed a complete game no-hitter with seven strikeouts.
(0) comments
