The Elba Lady Tigers closed out area play last week and rolled to three big wins to move their area record to 6-2 and clinch the second seed in the upcoming area tournament.
Following are highlights of the three wins:
Elba 17 Florala 4
The Elba Lady Tigers scored 9 runs in the first inning to take command early and rolled to a big 17-4 area win over Florala.
Ana Caldwell had 4 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate, while Aimee Senn added 3 hits and scored 3 runs; Destinee Tidwell added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Destinee Tidwell added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; A’Lyric Whitfield added 2 hits and scored 2 runs; Alayvia Stinson added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and, Hillary Hudson added 1 hit and scored 1 run.
Jadyn Caldwell was the winning pitcher as she pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs on five hits and five walks, while striking out four.
Elba 10 Florala 0
The Elba Lady Tigers completed the sweep of the area doubleheader and locked up the number two seed at the upcoming area tournament with a 10-0 win over Florala.
Ana Caldwell had 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate, while A’Lyric Whitfield added 1 hit and scored 2 runs; Destinee Tidwell added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; Danielle Tidwell added 1 hit and 1 rbi; and, Hailee Tucker added 1 hit.
Zaniyah Mitchell pitched a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts to pick up the win inside the circle.
Elba 23 Houston County 4
The Elba Lady Tigers pulled ahead early and pulled away late to claim a 23-4 road win over Houston County.
The Lady Tigers scored six runs in the first inning and added three runs in the second to grab an early 9-0 lead, extended their lead to 17-3 in the fourth inning and scored six fifth innings runs to complete the big 23-4 area victory.
Danielle Tidwell had 4 hits, scored 4 runs and had 4 rbi’s to lead Elba at the plate, while Emily Richardson added 4 hits, scored 4 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Ana Caldwell added 3 hits, scored 4 runs and had 3 rbi’s; Alayvia Stinson and Destinee Tidwell both added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Aimee Senn, Hillary Hudson and A’Lyric Whitfield all added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; and, Haylee Tucker added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s. Jadyn Caldwell pitched five innings to pick up the win and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out five.
