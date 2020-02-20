ELBA LADY TIGERS - SOUTHEAST REGION CHAMPIONS... The Elba Lady Tigers show off the championship plaque after winning the Southeast Region Basketball Tournament, Monday in Montgomery. Thde win upped the Lady Tigers record to 23-7 and advanced them to next week’s ‘Final Four’ event in Birmingham. Pictured above are (front row, l-r) Andrya Chism, Freeda Hooks, Undreya Chism, Celeste Edwards, Danaejah Flowers, (back row, l-r) Coach Shaun Hammonds, Melissa Williams, Yada Caldwell, Jaylyn Baker, Maggie Hammonds, Nina Williams, Breanna Sanders, Zhandria Siler, and Coach Patricia Jordan.