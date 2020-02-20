The Elba Lady Tigers continued their historic run through the 2019-2002 high school basketball season Monday afternoon when they defeated the Westminster Lady Knights 49-40 in the championship game of the Southeast Region Tournament, at Garrett Coliseum, in Montgomery. The Williams sisters – Melissa and Nina, both connected on three-pointers early in the opening quarter to put Elba on top 6-3, and when Nina Williams added a baseline jumper with 4:03 left in the quarter the Lady Tigers lead was up to 13-5. Elba, which led 15-9 after one quarter of action, hit 5 of 8 free throws in the quarter, while the Lady Knights failed to go to the line. Elba remained in command early in the second quarter and led 20-13 after a three-pointer by Nina Williams, but while Westminster was 0-7 from behind the arc in the stanza, it did hit four straight free throws late and closed the half on a 6-2 run to chop the Lady Tigers lead to 24-21 at intermission. The Elba defense put a halt to the Westminster offense in the third quarter as it held the Lady Knights scoreless for over seven minutes, and sparked by the play of Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams, went on an 8-0 run to open up a 34-22 advantage. The Lady Tigers carried a big 34-24 lead into the fourth quarter, but Westminster refused to throw in the towel as the Lady Knights scored eight straight points over a three minute span to pull within 39-35 with 3:54 left on the clock. A free throw by Jaylyn Baker ended the Lady Tigers scoring drought; however, and Elba connected on 7 of 10 free throw opportunities over the next three minutes and pulled away to post the impressive 49-40 win to claim the region title and punch their ticket to the Final Four, next week in Birmingham. Nina Williams scored 17 points to lead Elba, while Melissa Williams added 9 points and 6 rebounds, Jaylyn Baker and Breanna Sanders both added 8 points and 11 rebounds, and Freeda Hooks added 5 points, 10 rebounds and handed out 6 assists. Elba (49): Baker 8, N. Williams 17, M.Williams 9, Sanders 8, Hooks 5, Edwards 2. W’Minster (40): M. White 8, Welch 4, Gache 11, Metcalf 7, E. White 4, Cavan 6.
Lady Tigers knock off Westminster Knights 49-40 to win Class 1A Southeast Region title
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Lady Tigers knock off Westminster Knights 49-40 to win Class 1A Southeast Region title
- Civil Action: Tim Blackmon vs MTA Motors
- Brainstorms for 2/20/2020
- Linda Westbrook receives "top hat" award from Woodmen Life
- Alabama Power gives to Elba High School
- Elba BOE approves recommendation to hire Marc Sieving as head football coach
- Elba Recreation Department plans Healthy Living Expo for Saturday, Feb. 22
- Elba City Council approves motion to continue several site improvements at Hawkins-Williams Recreation Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba BOE approves recommendation to hire Marc Sieving as head football coach
- Alabama Power gives to Elba High School
- Larry J. Sutley
- Civil Action: Tim Blackmon vs MTA Motors
- Elba Lady Tigers visit with Mayor Mickey Murdock
- Brainstorms for 2/13/2020
- Elba Recreation Department plans Healthy Living Expo for Saturday, Feb. 22
- Pamela Morris Crittenden
- Brainstorms for 2/20/2020
- Zion Chapel Rebels win area tournament title for Class 2A, Area 4 basketball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.