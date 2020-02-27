Freeda Hooks

Elba Lady Tiger Freeda Hooks looks for a path to the basket as she dribbles upcourt in Monday’s Final Four loss to Spring Garden.

(Photo by BC Sports Photography)

The Elba Lady Tigers saw their historic season come to an end Monday morning with a 56-35 loss to the top-ranked Spring Garden Lady Wildcats, at the AHSAA Class 1A State Basketball Tournament, in Birmingham. The Lady Tigers pulled even at 2-2 early in the semifinal clash on a basket by Jaylin Baker, but Spring Garden canned three-pointers on its next two trips down the court to grab an 8-2 lead, and while Elba did get within 8-4 with 5:16 left in the opening quarter on a short jumper by Melissa Williams, the Lady Wildcats added two more three-pointers late in the stanza to open up a 16-6 advantage. Nina Williams converted a three-point play early in the second quarter to close the deficit to 16-9. However, Spring Garden answered with an 8-0 run over the quarter’s next three minutes to take a 24-9 lead with 5:12 still left in the half. Melissa Williams and Jaylin Baker combined for all eight Elba points in the closing four minutes of the quarter, but were unable to put a dent in the Lady Wildcats lead and at the half went in trailing 30-17. The Lady Tigers matched the Lady Wildcats basket for basket in the opening moments of the third quarter and were still down by 13 points at 34-21 with 6:27 remaining in the stanza after a basket by Melissa Williams, only to watch Spring Garden extend its lead to 45-25 late in the quarter to take complete command. A basket by Jaylin Baker was the only points the Lady Tigers put on the scoreboard over the initial seven minutes of the fourth quarter as Spring Garden pushed its lead to 56-29, and while Nina Williams and Breanna Sanders both drained long three-pointers in the closing minute, it was too little, too late, as the Lady Tigers saw their season end with the 56-35 defeat. Jaylin Baker scored 10 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 3 shots to lead Elba, while Melissa Williams added 8 points and 5 rebounds, Freeda Hooks added 8 points and 2 steals, Nina Williams added 6 points and 4 rebounds and Breanna Sanders added 3 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Sophomore Neeley Welsh scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to spark Spring Garden. S.P. (56): Austin 7, reedy 9, Kirk 2, Adkison 2, Welsh 30, McKay 3, Rogers 3. Elba (35): Baker 10, N. Williams 6, M. Williams 8, Sanders 3, Hooks 8.

