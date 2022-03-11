The Elba Lady Tigers spotted Carroll High an early 5-0 lead and came roaring back to outscore the 5A Lady Eagles 13-7, last Thursday night in Elba.
Carroll combined four walks with two hits to plate five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Tigers wasted little time beginning their comeback as they scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to pull within 5-3.
A leadoff triple by Aimee Senn ignited the early fireworks, while Danielle Tidwell added an rbi single and scored on an rbi double by Ayrika Caldwell, and Emily Richardson added a two-out single and scored the third run of the inning.
Carroll added two runs on two hits to extend its lead to 7-3 in the top of the second. However, Elba again battled back and scored two runs to cut the early deficit to 7-5. Hailee Layton had a one-out single and scored on an rbi double by Aimee Senn in the inning, while A’lyric Whitfield reached on a walk and came around to score to keep the Lady Tigers within striking distance.
Ayrika Caldwell ripped a leadoff double and scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third to pull Elba within 7-6, and the Lady Tigers pulled even at 7-7 in the fourth when Danajae Flowers tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
The score was still tied at 7-7 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but didn’t stay tied for long as the Lady Tigers exploded for six runs to open up a 13-7 lead.
A leadoff single by Aimee Senn sparked the late rally, while a single by Danajae Flowers and a walk to Danielle Tidwell loaded the bases. Emily Richardson ripped a two-run double to put the Lady Tigers on top 9-7, and after Tidwell stole home the lead grew to 10-7. Anna Caldwell added a n rbi double and Ayrika Caldwell followed with a double of her own to push the lead to 13-7 to complete the comeback as the Lady Tigers capped the exciting comeback win.
Emily Richardson had 3 hits, scored 2 runs and knocked in 2 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while Aimee Senn and Danajae Flowers both added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; and, Ayrika Caldwell and A’lyric Whitfield both added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s. Ayrika Caldwell was the winning pitcher as she pitched seven innings, allowed six hits and seven walks, and struck out 18 Carroll batters.
(Junior Varsity)
The Elba Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and coasted to a 10-3 win over the Carroll Lady Eagles. Jayden Caldwell was the winning pitcher as she tossed three innings and recorded nine strikeouts, while Keelie Moseley pitched one inning and struck out three batters. Logan Faircloth had 2 hits and 2 rbi’s to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate, while Sydney Siler added 1 hit and 1 rbi, Alavia Stinson added 1 hit and 2 rbi’s, and Micial Smith scored 1 run and had 1 rbi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.