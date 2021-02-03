The Elba Lady Tigers locked down the number two seed in the upcoming area tournament last Monday night with a 46-29 home court win over the Ariton Lady Cats.
The opening quarter was a long distance shootout as the Lady Tigers and Lady Cats combined for seven 3-pointers and were tied at 15-15 heading into quarter number two. Breanna Sanders drained two 3-pointers for the Lady Tigers, while Nina Williams and Jaylyn Baker both added one basket from behind the arc as Elba kept pace early.
A steal and lay-up by Kendra Juarez and a put back by Nina Williams gave the Lady Tigers a 19-15 lead early in the second quarter, and Elba closed the half with a 5-0 run as the Lady Tigers carried a 24-17 lead in at intermission.
Tajah Purvis sparked an early 6-1 run in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers extended their lead to 30-18, while Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams sparked an early 11-2 run in the fourth quarter that put Elba on top 41-24. The Lady Tigers never eased up on either end of the court and at the final horn celebrated the big 46-29 area win.
Nina Williams scored 17 points and Jaylyn Baker added 15 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals to lead Elba, while Zhee Oliver led Ariton with 17 points.
Elba (46): Baker 15, Williams 17, Sanders 8, Purvis 3, Juarez 3.
Ariton (29): Kilcrease 3, Johnson 3, Willoughby 3, Oliver 17.
