The Elba Lady Tigers hit the road twice last week in high school basketball action and posted wins over Florala 47-42 and Zion Chapel 39-22 to improve their record to 16-6. Following are highlights of last week’s action:
Elba 47 Florala 42 The Elba Lady Tigers picked up a key area win on the road last Tuesday night when they defeated the Florala Lady Wildcats 47-42. Neither team scored for almost three minutes in the area clash, but once the Lady Tigers found their way to the basket they were almost unstoppable as Melissa Williams and Nina Williams sparked a 14-0 run that put Elba on top 16-2 after one quarter. A basket by Jaylyn Baker inside put the Lady Tigers up 18-4 with 5:43 left in the second quarter. However, Elba went into a scoring slump and failed to score for over five minutes as Florala rallied to pull within 20-16 late in the stanza. Elba’s Melissa Williams hit two free throws with only seconds left on the clock, and at the half the Lady Tigers lead stood at 22-16. Florala drained a pair of three-pointers to open the third quarter to pull even at 22-22, and the Lady Wildcats took their first lead of the night at 26-24 with 2:23 left in the stanza. A basket by Freeda Hooks pulled Elba even at 26-26, and a late score inside by Breanna Sanders put the Lady Tigers on top 28-27 heading into the fourth quarter. Nina Williams and Freeda Hooks led an Elba charge early in the final stanza to put the Lady Tigers on top 33-27, and when Melissa Williams hit a short jumper with 3:56 left the Lady Tigers lead was up to 39-31. The Lady Tigers took their biggest lead of the half at 43-33 with 2:08 remaining on a basket by Jaylyn Baker and they turned back a late Florala rally to escape with the exciting 47-42 win. Nina Williams scored 14 points and Jaylyn Baker added 10 to lead Elba, while Sharae Coleman led Florala with 12 points. Elba (47): Baker 10, N. Williams 14, M. Williams 8, Sanders 9, Hooks 6. Florala (42): Parker 5, Kemp 3, M. Parker 2, Coleman 12, Wright 10, Hadley 9, Reagan 1.
Elba 39 Zion Chapel 22 The Elba Lady Tigers raced out to an early 17-1 lead and never looked back to claim an easy 39-22 win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels, Friday night at the ESCC gym. Jaylyn Baker scored seven points and Breanna Sanders added five to help the Lady Tigers open up a 17-1 lead on the opening quarter, while Freeda Hooks scored five points in the second quarter to help Elba carry a 26-6 lead in at intermission. Nina Williams added four points in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers continued to go to their bench, and Danaejah Flowers drained a long 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers claimed the lopsided 39-22 win. Jaylyn Baker scored 9 points and Freeda Hooks added 7 points to lead Elba, while Kaylin McAllister scored 10 points to lead Zion Chapel. Elba (39): Baker 9, N. Williams 6, Hammonds 2, M. Williams 5, Sanders 5, Flowers 3, Hooks 7, Caldwell 2. Z.C. (22): Davis 2, Martin 2, McAllister 10, Miles 5, Bunce 3.
