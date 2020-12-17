The Elba Lady Tigers competed in the Brantley Holiday Tournament over the weekend and posted one win and one loss in the five-team event, held at Brantley High School.
Following is a recap of the tourney action:
Elba 49 H.Home 34
The Elba Lady Tigers opened the tournament on Friday afternoon with a solid 49-34 win over the Highland Home Lady Squadron.
Elba’s Jaylyn Baker muscled her way inside for eight points in the opening quarter to help the Lady Tigers grab an early 13-8 lead, while Breanna Sanders drained a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter as Elba carried a 27-20 lead into intermission. The Lady Tigers connected on 4 of 6 free throws in the third quarter as the pace slowed. However, they never lost command and connected on 8 of 10 free throws in the final stanza to pull away and claim the 49-34 win.
Breanna Sanders scored 16 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 5 shots to lead the Lady Tigers, while Jaylyn Baker added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Makinna Gray added 12 points. Ayden Reese led the Lady Squadron with 15 points.
Elba (49): Sanders 16, Baker 12, M. Gray 12, Edwards 4, Flowers 2, Caldwell 2, J. Gray 1.
H. Home (34): Toles 7, Foster 5, Green 6, June 1, Reese 15.
Greenville 43 Elba 36
The Elba Lady Tigers battled for all four quarters in a hard fought 43-36 loss to 5A Greenville.
Jaylyn Baker scored all eight Elba points in the opening stanza and added six points in the second quarter to keep the Lady Tigers within 21-20 at the half, but Greenville stretched its lead to 29-24 in the third quarter and despite four three-pointers by Breanna Sanders in the final stanza the Lady Tigers saw their record slip to 2-3
Jaylyn Baker scored 16 points and Breanna Sanders added 15 to lead Elba, while Oliver scored 13 points and Tykia Bennett added 12.
G’ville (43): Ocean 6, Bennett 12, Oliver 13, Swinney 1, Davis 4, Bailey 7.
Elba (36): Baker 16, U. Chism 3, Sanders 15, M. Gray 2.
