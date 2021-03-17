Statistics by Gamechanger
BASEBALL:
Zion Chapel rolls over Carroll 9-3. The Zion Chapel Rebels pulled out to an early 6-0 lead and rolled to a solid 9-3 win over the Carroll Eagles. Nate Braisted had 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Rebels, while Braydon Watson added 2 hits and scored 3 runs, and Paden Boothe added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s. Nate Braisted, Cole McDaniel and Austin Jordan combined to pitch seven innings, allowed one earned run on two hits, and recorded eight strikeouts.
Rebels swat Yellowjackets 13-8. The Zion Chapel Rebels scored six runs in the final two innings to pull away and claim a 13-8 win over the Ashford Yellowjackets. Nate Braisted had 4 hits, scored 2 runs and collected 2 rbi’s to spark the Rebels, while Bryce Watson added 2 hits, 2 runs and 1 rbi; Austin Jordan added 2 hits; Wes Braisted added 1 hit, 2 runs and 2 rbi’s; and, Avery Padgett added 1 hit, 2 runs and 2 rbi’s. Ethan Young, Austin Jordan and Mason Stuart combined to pitch seven innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits, with eight strikeouts.
Brantley Bulldogs blank Luverne 15-0. The Brantley Bulldogs pulled ahead early and never looked back to claim a lopsided 15-0 win over the Luverne Tigers. Ethan Weed had 4 hits, including two doubles, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s to lead the Bulldogs, while Jack Kennedy added 3 hits, including two doubles, scored 2 runs and had 5 rbi’s; Tucker Kilcrease added 2 hits, a double and a triple, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi; Jordan Parks added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; and Carson Jones added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi. Mark Nichols, Tucker Kilcrease, Carson Jones and Jack Kennedy combined to pitch five innings and allowed four hits, while striking out eight.
Brantley JV rally past Trojans 10-6. The Brantley JV Bulldogs used an 8-run third inning to pull ahead and held on to defeat Charles Henderson 10-6. Tyson Grant and Kendrick Welch both had 2 hits, scored 1 run and collected 2 rbi’s to lead the Bulldogs, while Jayden Parks added 1 hit, 1 run and 1 rbi, and Cooper Layton added 1 hit and scored 2 runs. Jayden Parks was the winning pitcher as he tossed three innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits, while recording four strikeouts. Cooper Layton pitched one inning in relief and allowed no hits with two strikeouts.
Zion Chapel JV sweeps Elba Tigers. The Zion Chapel Rebels junior varsity hosted Elba last Tuesday night in a doubleheader and swept the Tigers 12-1 and 8-7.
In the 12-1 win, the Rebels pulled ahead early and pulled away late to claim the lopsided win. Wes Braisted had 3 hits, scored 3 runs and collected 3 rbi’s to lead the Rebels, while Ian Herbert added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Jackson Adcock added 2 hits and 4 rbi’s; and, Austin Jordan and Brady Flowers both added 1 hit and scored 2 runs. Dylan Davis was the winning pitcher in relief as he tossed one and two-thirds innings and allowed 2 hits and struck out two, while starter John Foster Hamm pitched two and one-third innings and allowed one hit and one earned run. Ty Sieving led the Tigers with 1 hit and run scored, while Kaleb Mitchell and Colin Arnold both added 1 hit.
In the 8-7 win, the Rebels held on late to edge the Tigers and complete the sweep. Austin Jordan had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s to lead the Rebels, while John Foster Hamm and Preston Eddins both added 2 hits and scored 2 runs, and Macon Allen added 1 hit and 2 rbi’s. Brady Flowers and Joseph LeGear combined to pitch five innings and allowed four hits, six earned runs and struck out seven. Ty Sieving had 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Tigers, while Kaleb Mitchell added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 3 rbi’s, and Colin Arnold and Jordan Hammonds both added 1 hit and scored 1 run.
Zion Chapel Rebels sweep Kinston. The Zion Chapel Rebels hosted the Kinston Bulldogs last Monday night and swept their cross-county rivals as the Rebels varsity posted a narrow 2-1 win and the junior varsity posted a big 10-2 win.
In varsity action, the Rebels pushed across the winning run in the fourth inning in a rare pitcher’s duel. Bryce Watson had 1 hit and scored 1 run to lead the Rebels, while Dayne Bannin added 1 hit and scored 1 run, Nate Braisted added 1 hit and Brayden Watson scored 1 run. Wes Braisted was the winning pitcher as he tossed seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, with seven strikeouts. Owen Patterson had 1 hit and scored 1 run to lead the Bulldogs, while Cale Sumblin and CJ Lunsford both added 1 hit. Cale Sumblin was the hard luck loser as he pitched six innings and allowed no earned runs on three hits, and struck out 12 batters.
In junior varsity action, the Rebels spotted Kinston an early 1-0 lead and battled back to post the big win. Austin Jordan had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and collected 2 rbi’s to lead the Rebels, while Joseph LeGear added 1 hit, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi, and Macon Allen added 1 hit and 1 rbi. Tyler Bass was the winning pitcher as he tossed five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and recorded seven strikeouts. Colby Tew led the Bulldogs with 2 hits and 1 run scored.
Brantley clawed by Bobcats 9-3. The Brantley Bulldogs kept it close for four innings in a 9-3 loss to the Opp Bobcats. Tucker Kilcrease had 2 hits and scored 2 runs to lead the Bulldogs, while Carson Jones and Jack Kennedy both added 1 hit and 1 rbi.
Brantley falls to Charles Henderson 4-1. The Brantley Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 early and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to Charles Henderson. Dalton Daniels had 2 hits for the Bulldogs, while Tucker Kilcrease added 1 hit and scored 1run, and Luke Kilcrease added 1 hit and 1 rbi.
New Brockton falls to Luverne 11-10. The New Brockton Gamecocks watched a 10-6 lead vanish in a high-scoring 11-10 loss to the Luverne Tigers. Kaden Cupp had 3 hits, scored 2 runs and collected 2 rbi’s to lead the Gamecocks, while Peyton Green added 2 hits and scored 4 runs, Drew Cashin added 2 hits and 1 rbi, Jackson Lawson added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; and, Gabe Herrington, Colton McClenny and Riley Simmons all added 1 hit and scored 2 runs.
New Brockton JV clobber Slocomb 10-3. The New Brockton Gamecock junior varsity used a 7-run third inning to take command and rolled to a 10-3 win over Slocomb. Dawson Peacock had 2 hits and scored 2 runs to lead the Gamecocks, while Chase Ray added 1 hit and 3 rbi’s as the Gamecocks combined 5 hits with 10 walks. Josh Gutiérrez was the winning pitcher as he tossed four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits, while striking out eleven.
Gamecocks JV defeated by Red Tops 5-1. The New Brockton Gamecocks junior varsity saw an early lead vanish in a 5-1 loss to the Slocomb Red Tops. Hayden Pope had 1 hit and scored 1 run to lead the Gamecocks, while Dawson Peacock added 1 hit.
Kinston tripped up by Red Level 11-5. The Kinston Bulldogs saw Red Level score the final six runs of the game to pull away and claim an 11-5 win. J.W. Mikel had 1 hit and scored 2 runs to lead the Bulldogs, while Tripp Hawthorne added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; Owen Patterson added 1 hit and scored 2 runs; and, Cale Sumblin added 1 hit and scored 1 run.
Brantley hammers Highland Home 17-2. The Brantley Bulldogs scored in every inning to post a 17-2, four-inning win over Highland Home. Tucker Kilcrease had 3 hits, scored 2 runs and knocked in 3 runs to lead the Bulldogs, while Carson Jones added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Dalton Daniels added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi; Jordan Parks added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; and, Kaleb Wood added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi. Dillon Smith, Dalton Daniels, Jordan Parks and Mark Nichols combined to toss a six-hitter with two strikeouts.
Gamecocks fall hard to Northside 13-2. The New Brockton Gamecocks fell behind 10-0 in the top of the third inning and never recovered in a 13-2 loss to Northside Methodist. Colton McClenny had 1 hit, scored 1 run and collected 1 rbi to lead the Gamecocks, while Drew Cashin added 1 hit and scored 1 run and Gabe Herrington added 1 hit.
Brantley JV edged by Greenville 3-2. The Brantley Bulldog junior varsity saw an early lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to Greenville. The Bulldogs, which stranded nine runners on base after walks, failed to get a hit in the loss. Four Brantley pitchers combined to toss a two hitter with five strikeouts.
New Brockton blanked by Knights 12-0. The New Brockton Gamecock junior varsity fell behind early and never threatened in a 12-0 loss to the Northside Methodist Knights. Landin Norris and Dallas Bourne both had 1 hit for the Gamecocks.
Brantley JV drop Highland Home 7-6. The Brantley Bulldogs junior varsity saved the best for last as Cody Compton delivered a walk off 2-run single to lift the Bulldogs to a 7-6 win over Highland Home. Tyson Grant and JH Kilcrease both had 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Bulldogs, while AJ Kilpatrick added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi, and Cody Compton added 1 hit and 2 rbi’s. Jayden Parks and Chaz Branum combined to toss a four-inning four hitter with eight strikeouts.
Brantley Bulldogs whip Trojans 13-12. The Brantley Bulldogs pulled ahead 8-0 early and then held on late to escape with a 13-12 win over the Charles Henderson Trojans. Jack Kennedy had 3 hits, scored 1 run and knocked in 5 runs to lead the Bulldogs, while Carson Jones added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Kaleb Weed added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; and, Tucker Kilcrease and Luke Kilcrease both scored 3 runs. Tucker Kilcrease, Carson Jones and Mark Nichols combined to pitch seven innings and allowed 13 hits and eight earned runs, while striking out six.
Brantley JV falls to Greenville 7-5. The Brantley Bulldogs junior varsity saw a late lead evaporate as it stranded seven runners on base in a 7-5 loss to Greenville. Cooper Layton had 2 hits, scored 1 run and knocked in 2 runs to lead the Bulldogs, while JH Kilcrease added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi.
Bulldogs clawed by Purple Cats 11-1. The Brantley Bulldogs saw an early 1-0 lead vanish in an 11-1 loss to the Ariton Purple Cats. Jordan parks had 1 hit and 1 rbi to lead the Bulldogs, while Jon Bush added 1 hit and scored 1 run, and Tucker Kilcrease, Dalton Daniels and Kaleb Weed all added 1 hit.
Brantley JV fall to Greenville 17-7. The Brantley Bulldogs junior varsity tangled with the Greenville Tigers for the third time on two days an found no charm in the third meeting as they lost 17-7. Chaz Branum had 2 hits, scored 1 run and collected 1 rbi to lead the Bulldogs, while Tyson Grant added 1 hit and 3 rbi’s, and JH Kilcrease added 1 hit.
SOFTBALL:
Brantley buries New Brockton 14-4. The Brantley Lady Bulldogs exploded for 9 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break away from a slim 5-4 lead and stunned the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks 14-4. Kaylee Navaree had 3 hits, including a home run, scored 2 runs and collected 3 rbi’s to lead the Lady Bulldogs, while Ainsley Watts added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Elizabeth Knighten added 2 hits and scored 3 runs; Kayden Dunn added 1 hit, a home run, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; Sheonte Barginere added 1 hit, a home run, scored 2 runs and had 3 rbi’s; and Campbell Hawthorne, Lauren Hudson and Mary Driggers all added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi. Kaylee Navaree was the winning pitcher, in relief, as she tossed two and one-third innings and allowed no earned runs, while striking out six. Kennedy Hussey led the Lady Gamecocks with 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 rbi, while Madison Meeks added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi, and Mckenlie Jerkins added 1 hit and 2 rbi’s.
Lady Gamecocks JV swept by H.A. The New Brockton Lady Gamecocks never had a chance last week as they dropped a double-header to Houston Academy by identical 15-0 scores. Lizzie Everts had 2 hits in the opener, while Maddie Jerkins, Mckenzie Jones and Kirstyn Ramirez all had 1 hit in the nightcap.
New Brockton ripped by Rehobeth 14-3. The New Brockton Lady Gamecocks fell behind 12-0 early and never threatened in a 14-3 tournament loss to Rehobeth. Kiersten Sunday had 1 hit, scored 1 run and knocked in 2 runs to lead the Lady Gamecocks, while Bailey Blackmon added 1 hit.
Brantley thumped by Theodore 8-1. The Brantley Lady Bulldogs dropped an 8-1 decision to Theodore, in tournament action. Lauren Hudson had a double for the Lady Bulldogs only hit, while Hudson and Kaylee Navarre combined to toss five innings and allowed eight hits, seven earned runs and recorded seven strikeouts.
Brockton falls to Dale County 11-2. The New Brockton Lady Gamecocks fell behind 9-0 early and never caught up in an 11-2 tournament loss to Dale County. Kennedy Hussey had 1 hit and scored 1 run to lead the Lady Gamecocks, while Madison Meeks added 1 hit and 1 rbi, and Jordyn Thornton added 1 hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.