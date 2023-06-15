The Dixie Youth Baseball [DYB] District 9, Division II, tournaments for the age divisions of 8U, 10U, and 12U were held Thursday, June 8, through Monday, June 12, with local teams competing in the tourneys.
The DYB AA district tournament for 8U teams was held in Geneva, Ala. Locally, teams from Elba, Zion Chapel, Kinston, and New Brockton competed in the tournament. The Elba 8U all-star team advanced to the championship game Monday night. Elba lost to Geneva in this game; however, both Geneva and Elba now advance to the state DYB Division II tournament.
The DYB AAA district tournament for 10U teams was held in Elba, Ala. Teams from Elba, Zion Chapel, Kinston, and New Brockton competed in the tournament [see the completed tournament bracket below for results]. No local area teams advanced in this tournament. The two teams advancing to state from the DYB AAA District 9 tourney were district champs Geneva and runners-up Hartford.
As for the DYB Ozone district tournament for 12U teams, these games were held in Kinston, Ala. Not all local teams fielded 12U all-star teams for this tournament, but the Kinston team did advance to the championship game. Kinston fell short of the win in the championship losing to Hartford but still advances to state as the tournament runners-up.
Due to less teams competing in the Ozone tournaments, three teams advanced to state. Joining Hartford and Kinston at the state competition will be the all-stars from New Brockton.
The DYB Division II State Tournaments for AA, AAA, and Ozone divisions will be hosted this year by Headland DYB District 6 with games to be played in Headland, Ala. Opening ceremonies will be Friday, June 23, at 9 a.m., and games will begin at Douglas Park at 11 a.m. that morning.
