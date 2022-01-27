Luke Driggers, age 8, harvested his first deer, a 9-point buck, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Luke is the son of Stephen and Megan Driggers of Kinston, Ala.
- Luke Driggers gets his first deer
