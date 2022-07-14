The Elba Tigers will kick off the 2022 high school football season in six weeks and after posting a winning record in 66 of their 100 seasons, and will begin the season only five wins away from the prestigious ‘600 Win’ plateau.
Elba, which has been in Class 2A 12 of the past 14 years, will make a return to Class 1A this season after posting a 16-6 record in the Class 2A ranks the past two seasons. The last time the Tigers competed in 1A they posted a 16-7 record in two seasons.
The Tigers have recorded 15 straight winning seasons, and during the long run of success have claimed seven region titles and two state championships.
Elba is coached by Marc Sieving, who in two seasons at the helm has led the Tigers to a 16-6 record, including a 10-win season and a region title in 2021.
Following is a preview of this year’s football schedule:
August 19 at, New Brockton Gamecocks
Elba will open the season on the road when they head across the county on Highway 84 to battle the 3A New Brockton Gamecocks. It will be the first meeting between the cross-county rivals since 2017, while the Tigers own a 13-1 series edge, including a 32-21 win in 2017. The Tigers posted four straight shutout victories from 2012-2015, and during the series have averaged 34 points a game while allowing just 9 points a game.
New Brockton, in its 50th year on the gridiron, has struggled to three straight losing seasons, including a 4-6 record last season, and has won just five games the past two seasons. Coach Zack Holmes is in his fourth year as the Gamecocks head coach and has led New Brockton to a 10-19 record.
August 26 at, Kinston Bulldogs
Elba will kick off region play in week two when they remain in the county for a short trip down to Kinston to oppose the Kinston Bulldogs. It will be the first meeting between the county rivals since 2019, a 40-14 win by the Tigers. Elba boasts a 5-0 series edge over the Bulldogs and has averaged 39 points a game and allowed only 5 points a game in the five wins.
Kinston is coming off a record breaking 8-4 season in which the Bulldogs placed second in the region, hosted its first playoff game in the school’s football history, and posted a rare playoff win. It was the Kinston’s first winning season since 2014, and during the historic season the Bulldogs averaged 23 points a game and allowed 20 points per outing. In its 52nd year on the gridiron, Kinston is led by Coach Rudy Free, who in his four years at the helm has led the team to a 13-18 record.
September 2 Houston County Lions
Elba will make its homefield debut in week three when they host the Houston County Lions in a key region clash. The Tigers will be playing Houston County for the third straight season, hold a 2-0 series edge over the Lions, including a 40-12 win a year ago, and have scored 40 points in both wins.
Houston County will be in its 95th season on the football field, posted a 5-5 record last season and enjoyed its last winning season in 2017. The Lions are coached by Jake Allen, in his first season as a head coach.
September 9 Brantley Bulldogs
The Elba Tigers will remain at home in week four for a clash with the highly-ranked Brantley Bulldogs. Elba holds a 21-018 series edge against the Bulldogs, but lost the last meeting 21-18 back in 2019 and has lost six of the last nine contests.
Brantley is in its 98th year on the gridiron and is a perennial 1A powerhouse in all sports. On the football field the Bulldogs have advanced to the playoffs every year since 1997, have posted a 36-4 record the past three years, and last season rolled to a 12-1 record. Coach Roland Jones is in his fifth year as the head man at Brantley and has led his team to a 43-8 record, with four of the losses coming in the playoffs.
September 16 Open Date
September 23 Providence Christian Eagles
The Elba Tigers will return to action for a week five homefield match-up against the Providence Christian Eagles, a 3A team from Dothan. The two teams have split their only two meetings on the gridiron, with the Tigers posting a 27-6 victory a year ago.
Providence Christian, in its 18th season on the football field, has posted 11 winning seasons, but has struggled to two straight four-win seasons after winning a total of 22 games the previous two years. The Eagles are led by veteran coach Kenny Keith, who in 11 years at the helm of the Eagles has led his teams to a 64-43 record.
September 30 Red Level Tigers
Elba will close out a long home stand in week six when the Tigers host the Red Level Tigers, in a region match-up. The Tigers own a 5-1 series edge over their visitors, with Red Level’s only win coming way back in 1925. Elba won the last meeting 63-14 in 2019 and in the last four wins has outscored Red Level 232-40.
Red Level is in its 103rd season on the gridiron and has one state championship trophy in its trophy case, won back in 1957. The Tigers last winning season was in 2006, and while they have struggled to three winless seasons in the past ten years, last season they posted a 4-5 record. Coach Kenny Skipper is in his sixth year at the helm of the Tigers and has led his teams to a 12-36 record.
October 7 at, Georgiana Panthers
Elba will head back out on the road in week seven for a region battle with the Georgiana Panthers. The two teams have a 6-6 series deadlock and will be meeting for the first time since 2019, when the Tigers rolled to a 50-26 win to snap a six-game losing streak to the Panthers.
Georgiana is coming off an 0-10 season and has posted a 9-21 record the past three seasons after winning a total of 44 games the previous four years. The Panthers are in their 98th season on the gridiron and have posted 52 winning seasons. Coach Berry Bess is in his second season as the Panthers head coach and has an 0-10 record at the helm.
October 14 Florala Wildcats
Elba will return home in week eight for a region clash with the Florala Wildcats. The Tigers own a slim 16-14-4 series edge over the Wildcats, won the last meeting 61-34 in 2019 and have won four of the last five meetings.
Florala is in its 104th season on the football field and had logged 47 winning seasons. The ‘Cats are coming off a 3-7 season after winning a total of 15 games the previous seasons. Coach Jordan Cantrell will be in his first season at the helm of the Wildcats and coached the past four seasons at Elmore County, where his teams posted a 10-30 record.
October 21 at, Pleasant Home Eagles
Elba will be back on the road in week nine when they head to Pleasant Home for a region match-up with the Pleasant Home Eagles. The Tigers own a 2-0 series edge over the Eagles, won the last meeting 54-0 back in 2019 and in the two wins has outscored the Eagles 82-14.
Pleasant Home is in its 24th season on the football field and has posted four winning seasons. The Eagles have struggled to back-to-back one-win seasons and a 2-17 record, and last posted a winning record back in 2011. Coach Cody Sellers will be the new head coach at Pleasant Home after leading Excel to a 9-20 record from 2018-2020.
October 28 at, McKenzie Tigers
Elba will close out the regular season and region play in week ten when they travel to McKenzie for a clash with the McKenzie Tigers. Elba holds a 2-0 series edge, won the last meeting 40-6 in 2019 and in the two wins outscored the Tigers 96-19.
McKenzie is in its 97th year on the football field, has posted 50 winning seasons and won a state title back in 1991. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons and consecutive playoff appearances after winning just one game on 2018 and 2019. Coach Ezell Powell will be in his first year at the McKenzie helm and during an eight-year stay at Georgiana led his teams to a 64-27 record and six playoff trips.
