After struggling to three straight losing seasons and posting only ten wins over the three-year span, the New Brockton Gamecocks will be looking to make their mark in the Class 3A ranks this season under the direction of Coach Zack Holmes.
The Gamecocks had advanced to the playoffs six straight seasons from 2014-2019 while in the 2A ranks. However, they have yet to find their footing in Class 3A and over the past two years have struggled to a 5-13 record.
This season, New Brockton will open the season with three homes games in the opening four weeks of action, and have an open date at the midway point before the Gamecocks swing back into region play four times in the final five weeks.
Following is a preview of the 2022 season:
August 19 – Elba Tigers
New Brockton will kick off the season at Gamecock Stadium with a cross-county clash with the Elba Tigers. The Gamecocks have a 1-13 series record against the 1A Tigers and have lost the last nine meetings between the two rivals, including a 32-21 in the last meeting back in 2017.
Elba has rolled to 15 straight winning seasons, is coming off a 10-2 record in the 2A ranks, and this season will move down to Class 1A.
August 26 – Opp Bobcats
New Brockton will stay at home in eek number two when they jump into region play with a battle against the Opp Bobcats. The Gamecocks are 0-2 all-time in the brief series, which is in its third straight year, and last season dropped a 27-0 decision to the eventual region runners-up.
Opp has posted two straight winning seasons after struggling to an 8-23 record the previous three years, and last year the Bobcats rolled to a 9-3 record and a playoff win.
September 2 – at, Providence Christian Eagles
New Brockton will hit the road in week number three when they head to Dothan for a key region clash against the Providence Christian Eagles. The Gamecocks own a 2-8 series record against their region rivals and have lost the last four meetings, including a 34-20 setback last season.
Providence Christian is coming off back-to-back 4-6 seasons after posting a total of 22 wins the previous two years, and last season sat out the playoffs.
September 9 – Daleville Warhawks
New Brockton will return home for a week four region match-up with the Daleville Warhawks. The Gamecocks lead the series 6-4, have won two straight meetings, and rolled to a big 45-20 win a year ago.
Daleville has struggled to a 1-19 record the past two seasons after five straight winning seasons, including an 0-10 record last year, when the Warhawks allowed over 51 points a game.
September 16 – at, Houston Academy Raiders
New Brockton will head back to Dothan in week number five when the Gamecocks take the field for a region road battle against the Houston Academy Raiders. The Gamecocks have a 6-16 all-time record in the long series, have lost the last twelve meetings, and last season dropped a 49-8 decision.
Houston Academy is coming off a 6-5 season, which was only its second winning season since back in 2013.
September 23 – Open Date
September 30 – Pike County Bulldogs
New Brockton will make a return to the region race after a week off when the Gamecocks host the Pike County Bulldogs.
Pike County is coming off an 0-9 season in which the Bulldogs were outscored 368-77. It was Pike County’s first losing season since back in 2012.
October 7 – at, Straughn Tigers
New Brockton will be on the road in week seven when the Gamecocks travel to Straughn for a region clash with the Straughn Tigers. The Gamecocks own a 7-8 series record against the Tigers, while the region road game will be the first meeting between the two teams since way back in 1998. The Gamecocks have won the last three meetings, including a 21-6 victory in 1990.
Straughn is coming off a 7-4 season, its first winning season since 2014, and will be making a move down to the 3A ranks after a member of Class 4A.
October 14 – Ashford Yellow Jackets
New Brockton will close out its home schedule in week number eight when the Gamecocks host the Yellow Jackets. It will be the first meeting between the new region rivals.
Ashford, which is moving down from the 4A ranks, is coming off an 0-10 season and since 2017 has struggled to a 9-41 record. The Yellow Jackets have not posted a winning record since 2014.
October 21 – at, Headland Rams
New Brockton will take a late-season break from the region wars for a week nine clash with the 4A Headland Rams. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Headland is coming off a 2-8 season and has struggled to post a 3-16 slate over the last two years. The Rams have posted only one winning season since 2011.
October 28 – at, Northside Methodist Knights
New Brockton will make the trip to Dothan for the third time in the season in its regular season finale when the Gamecocks tangle with the Northside Methodist Knights, in a region contest. The Gamecocks own an 0-2 series record and last season dropped a 19-13 decision.
Northside Methodist is in its third season as a member of the AHSAA and ninth overall. The Knights have posted an 8-13 record the past two seasons, including a 3-7 mark a year ago, and have recorded only one winning season in their brief football history.
