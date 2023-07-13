New Brockton High School made the jump into Class 3A three years ago and since that time no sports program at the school has struggled more than football, as the Gamecocks have struggled to a 5-23 record, including an 0-10 campaign a year ago.
This season the Gamecocks will try to reenergize the program under the direction of Coach Jason Barnett, who will take over the helms of the program after spending the past five years as head coach at Citronelle, where his teams posted a 20-31 record, including a 1-9 record last season.
It looks like the New Brockton Gamecocks and new head coach Jason Barnett are both in need of a new start, and hopes are high the marriage will work wonders and return the Gamecocks to their winning ways of the past!
This year’s football schedule will certainly be a challenge as the Gamecocks open the season on the road against 1A power Elba and 3A region foe Opp, and must hit the road three times in the first four weeks, in a region that includes Houston Academy, Opp, Pike County and Straughn, a quartet of teams that last season combined for 33 wins.
Following is a preview of this year’s football schedule:
Aug. 25 at, Elba
The Gamecocks are 1-14 all-time against their cross-county rivals, including a 40-8 loss last season, and in the past ten losses have lost by an average of 36 points per game. Elba has rolled to a 21-3 record the past two seasons and has posted a winning record 16 straight years.
Sept. 1 at, Opp
The Gamecocks will enter region play the second week when they travel to Opp to tangle with the Opp Bobcats. New Brockton is 0-3 all-time in the brief series and since moving to the 3A ranks has been outscored by the Bobcats 111-36. Opp has advanced to the playoff four straight years and over the past three seasons has a combined record of 25-10.
Sept. 8 Providence Christian
The Gamecocks will remain in region play in week three action when they host the Providence Christian Eagles. New Brockton has lost the last five meetings with the Eagles after winning back-to-back in 2014-2015. Providence Christian has won four games each of the past three years and last season posted a 4-6 record.
Sept. 15 at, Daleville
The Gamecocks own a 6-5 series edge over Daleville and have won two of the last three games, but lost a year ago 34-24. The Warhawks, which posted a 3-7 record last season, have won only four games combined over the past three seasons.
Sept. 22 Houston Academy
The Gamecocks will be back at home in week five when they host the defending region champion Houston Academy Raiders. New Brockton has a 6-17 series record against the Raiders and have lost the last 13 meetings. Houston Academy enjoyed a banner year last season and posted its first 10-win season since 2006.
Sept. 29 Open Date
Oct. 6 at, Pike County
The Gamecocks will swing back into action after a week off when they hit the road for a region clash against the Pike County Bulldogs. Pike County won last season 38-0 in the first-ever game between the new region rivals, as the Bulldogs bounced back from a winless season to hang up eight wins.
Oct. 13 Straughn
The Gamecocks will return home for a region contest against the Straughn Tigers. New Brockton has a 7-9 series record against the Tigers, and have lost three of the last four meetings by an average of 15 points per game. The Tigers will be coming off their second straight seven-win season after struggling to six straight non-winning seasons.
Oct. 20 at, Ashford
The Gamecocks will close out their road schedule when they head to Ashford for a region clash against the Ashford Yellowjackets. New Brockton lost its first-ever meeting with the ‘Jackets 42-13 last season. Ashford has win only 11 games combined over the past six years.
Oct. 27 Headland
The Gamecocks will jump out of region play when they host the 5A Headland Rams. New Brockton lost its first-ever meeting between the teams 34-14 a year ago. Headland is coming off a 6-5 season, which was the Rams first winning season in four years.
Nov. 3 Northside Methodist
The Gamecocks will close out regular season play at home when they host the Northside Methodist Knights. New Brockton has an 0-3 series record against the Knights and last season dropped a 48-18 decision. Northside Methodist is in its 10th season playing football and has posted only one winning season.
