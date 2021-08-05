After a season in which two games were cancelled due to Covid, numerous other games were affected by the quarantines of handfuls of players, and the fact they played no home games due to a delay in construction at Gamecock Stadium, the New Brockton Gamecocks managed to get through the 2020 high school football season and are hoping that the 2021 season will bring with a sense of normalcy and a return to their winning ways of the past.
New Brockton struggled to a 1-7 record a year ago and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013, as the Gamecocks averaged 18 points a game and allowed 38.6 point a game. The Gamecocks will be in their 48th season on the gridiron and own a 262-231 all-time record, including a 147-95 record at home and an 11-20 playoff record.
Head coach Zack Holmes will be in his third year at the helm in New Brockton and has a 6-13 record with the Gamecocks.
Following is a preview of the 2021 season:
COTTONWOOD (DNP)
New Brockton will open the season at home with a non-region clash against the 2A Cottonwood Bears. The Bears posted a 2-7 record last season, their sixth straight losing season, and averaged 19.2 points a game while allowing 33-7 points a game. Coach Dustin Harrison is in his second season at the helm and has a career coaching record of 16-25 in five seasons.
GEORGIANA (DNP)
New Brockton will stay at home for a week #2 matchup with the 1A Georgiana Panthers. The Panthers won 44 games from 2015-2018, but over the last two seasons have posted a 9-11 slate with three region losses both years. They averaged 19.8 points a game and allowed 30.8 points a game a year ago. Coach Berry Bess will be in his first year as head coach.
OPP (L. 43-16)
New Brockton will remain at home for the third straight week when it kicks off region play against the Opp Bobcats. The Bobcats are coming off an 8-4 season that snapped a streak of three straight losing seasons, and last year they averaged 29.9 points a game and allowed 16.1 points a game. Coach Mike Dubose is back at his alma mater and has a high school coaching record of 39-32.
DALEVILLE (W. 47-8)
New Brockton will hit the road in week #4 for a big region clash against the Daleville Warhawks. The Warhawks posted a 1-9 record last season, with the only win by way of forfeit, and averaged only 7.5 points a game while allowing 43.4 points a game. It was Daleville’s first losing season since back in 2014. New head coach Will Garner will be at the helm for the Warhawks in the 2021 season.
WICKSBURG (L. 47-0)
New Brockton will be back at home in week #5 for a non-region clash against the Wicksburg Panthers. The Panthers rebounded from a 3-6 record in 2019 to post a 6-5 slate a year ago and averaged 24 points a game while allowing 17.8 points a game. Coach Josh Cox is in his eighth season as the head man for the Panthers and has a career mark of 45-31 with five playoff appearances.
W.S. NEAL (L. 44-25)
New Brockton will hit the road in week #6 for a battle against the WS. Neal Blue Eagles. The Eagles posted a 5-5 record a year ago and averaged 15 points a game while allowing 18.6 points a game . The Eagles last winning season came in 2015, and over the last five seasons have posted only 17 total wins. Coach Brandon Wilcox will be the new head coach at W.S.Neal.
SLOCOMB (L. 55-21)
New Brockton will remain on the road and get back into region play in week #7 when they challenge the defending region champion Slocomb Red Tops. The Red Tops posted a 10-2 record last season, their first winning season since 2014, and averaged 37.1 points a game while allowing 20.3 points a game. Coach Richard Tisdale will be back for his sixth year as the head man at Slocomb and has a 28-25 career record.
NORTHSIDE METHODIST (L. 41-6)
New Brockton will return home in week #8 for a clash against the Northside Methodist Knights. The Knights posted a 5-6 record last season, their fifth straight losing season, and averaged 32.9 points a game while allowing 34.4points a game. This will be their first year as an active member of the AHSAA. Veteran wiregrass coach Toby Greene will be in his first year at the helm of the Knights, but has 20 years of experience at Rehobeth, Muscle Shoals, Geneva County, and Cottonwood, and has a career record of 104-98.
PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN (L. 50-15)
New Brockton will close out its regular season home schedule with a week #9 matchup against the Providence Christian Eagles. The Eagles posted a 4-7 record a year ago, their first losing season since 2014, and averaged 21.3 points a game while allowing 21.3 points a game. Coach Kenny Keith will be in his 10th season at Providence Christian and has a career record of 60-37 with the Eagles.
HOUSTON ACADEMY (L. 21-14)
New Brockton will wrap up regular season play on the road against the Houston Academy Raiders. The Raiders posted a 3-7 slate a year ago, their sixth losing season in the last seven years, and averaged 17.3 points a game while allowing 31.3 points a game. Houston Academy has won only 12 games over the past five years. Coach Eddie Brundidge will be in his first season as the Raiders head coach, but has six years head coaching experience with a career record of 19-43.
