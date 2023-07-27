Alabama has over 129,700 miles of rivers and streams, 41 public lakes and reservoirs.
Unfortunately, certain toxic chemicals have been found in some lakes and rivers in Alabama. Some of these chemicals can accumulate in fish. With some of the chemicals, higher levels of the contaminants can be found in older and/or larger fish. Sampling of fish provides the information (levels of contaminants) needed for issuing the advisories.
Included in the advisory is a stretch of the Pea River, where the Pea River and Beaverdam Creek meet, in Elba.
Local areas of concern include the following:
(Geneva County) Largemouth bass Spotted Bass Do Not Eat Any (Mercury) Redear sunfish 2 meals/month (Mercury) Conecuh River At AL/FL state line.
(Covington County) Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any (Mercury) Gantt Reservoir Lake wide sample. (Covington County) Channel catfish 2 meals/month (Mercury) Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any (Mercury) Halawakee Creek Halawakee Creek embayment of Harding Reservoir
(Coffee County) Pea River Approximately 0.5 miles downstream of Beaverdam Creek/Pea River confluence, south of Elba, AL. All species Do Not Eat Any (Mercury) At County Road 248.
See complete list of advisory areas at AlabamaOutdoors.com.
