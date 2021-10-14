The Pea River youth football league entered “Week Three” of the season Saturday, Oct. 8, with games played in all ages divisions – Mini Mites, Termites, and Pee Wee.
The Elba teams hosted Skipperville last Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Elba. The (3-0) Elba Mini Mites handed Skipperville (2-1) their first loss of the season in a 22-8 win. The (2-1) Elba Termites also added another win to the season with a 28-8 win over Skipperville (1-2), and the Elba Pee Wee team remained winless on the season in a 28-12 loss to Skipperville (1-2).
This Saturday, Oct. 16, the Elba teams will host Opp at Tiger Stadium, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The Zion Chapel teams travelled to Goshen last Saturday, Oct. 8, and all three teams remained winless on the season. The ZC Mini Mites lost 36-8 to Goshen (1-2 on the season), the ZC Termites lost 36-0 to undefeated Goshen, and the ZC Pee Wee team lost 42-8 to Goshen (2-1 on the season.
This Saturday, Oct. 16, the Zion Chapel youth teams will host New Brockton at Green Memorial Stadium in the Jack community. Games begin at 8:30 a.m.
As for the New Brockton youth teams, they travelled to Opp last Saturday, Oct. 8, to take on the youth Bobcats. All three teams kept the score close, but Opp managed to win all three games.
The (0-3) New Brockton Mini Mites fell 14-0 to (2-1) Opp, the (0-3) New Brockton Termites lost 16-0 to the (1-2) Opp team, and the (2-1) New Brockton Pee Wee team felt defeat for the first time this season in a close 6-0 loss to undefeated Opp.
The final matchup for the Pea River league on Saturday, Oct. 8, pitted Ariton against Daleville with games played in Ariton. The Daleville teams remained undefeated on the season with wins in all three age divisions – 46-0 over Ariton in Mini Mites, 34-0 over Ariton in Termites, and 24-0 over Ariton in Pee Wee.
This Saturday, Oct. 16, Ariton will travel to Goshen, and Daleville will host Skipperville. Games begin at 8:30 a.m.
