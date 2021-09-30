elba rec football

An Elba Tiger is off and running last Saturday morning, Sept. 25, in youth football action at Gamecock Stadium in New Brockton. The Elba Youth teams brought home two wins and one loss last Saturday. This week, the young Tigers will host Goshen at Tiger Stadium with games set to begin at 8:30 a.m.         

by BCSports Photography

The Pea River youth football league opened season play last Saturday, Sept. 24, with all three age divisions – Mini Mite, Termite, and Pee Wee – in action.

In the Mini Mite division [ages 7-8], Elba shutout New Brockton 32-0, Daleville shutout Zion Chapel 38-0, Skipperville defeated Ariton 28-6, and Opp shutout Goshen 48-0.

In the Term ite division, Elba shutout New Brockton 26-0, Daleville shutout Zion Chapel 46-0, Ariton shutout Skipperville 24-0, and Goshen shutout Opp 42-0.

In Pee Wee action, New Brockton shutout Elba 16-0, Daleville shutout Zion Chapel 32-0, Ariton shutout Skipperville 20-0, and Opp edged past Goshen in another shutout 6-0.

Elba youth teams will host Goshen Saturday, Oct. 2, at Tiger Stadium in Elba. Games begin at 8:30 a.m. 

