The Pea River youth football league opened season play last Saturday, Sept. 24, with all three age divisions – Mini Mite, Termite, and Pee Wee – in action.
In the Mini Mite division [ages 7-8], Elba shutout New Brockton 32-0, Daleville shutout Zion Chapel 38-0, Skipperville defeated Ariton 28-6, and Opp shutout Goshen 48-0.
In the Term ite division, Elba shutout New Brockton 26-0, Daleville shutout Zion Chapel 46-0, Ariton shutout Skipperville 24-0, and Goshen shutout Opp 42-0.
In Pee Wee action, New Brockton shutout Elba 16-0, Daleville shutout Zion Chapel 32-0, Ariton shutout Skipperville 20-0, and Opp edged past Goshen in another shutout 6-0.
Elba youth teams will host Goshen Saturday, Oct. 2, at Tiger Stadium in Elba. Games begin at 8:30 a.m.
