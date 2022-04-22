Parker Weeks at bat

Baseball was in full swing Monday evening, April 18, at the Heflin Smith Sports Complex in Kinston, Ala. with both 10U and 12U boys baseball action featuring teams from Kinston, Elba, and Zion Chapel. It was a good night for Kinston youth teams as they won all four games played. In the photo above, the boys 12U Kinston vs. Zion Chapel game was held at 6 p.m., and Kinston’s Parker Weeks is shown at bat for the young ‘Dawgs. 

