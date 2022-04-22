Baseball was in full swing Monday evening, April 18, at the Heflin Smith Sports Complex in Kinston, Ala. with both 10U and 12U boys baseball action featuring teams from Kinston, Elba, and Zion Chapel. It was a good night for Kinston youth teams as they won all four games played. In the photo above, the boys 12U Kinston vs. Zion Chapel game was held at 6 p.m., and Kinston’s Parker Weeks is shown at bat for the young ‘Dawgs.
Latest News
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Tommy Glenn Dewberry
- Notice of Appointment - The Estate of Leonard James Sharp
- Play Ball!
- Brainstorms for 4/21/2022
- Pump failure leaves some 30 Elba homes and school without water; others with extremely low water pressure
- Coffee County: Public Notice Regarding Upcoming 2022 Alabama Primary Run Off Election
- Boil Water Notice in effect in Elba
- Marriage celebration for Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez planned for April 23 in Elba
Most Popular
Articles
- Marriage celebration for Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez planned for April 23 in Elba
- Susan Wilson Fletcher,
- Boil Water Notice in effect in Elba
- STATE OF ALABAMA • COFFEE COUNTY • PUBLIC NOTICE
- Coffee County: Public Notice Regarding Upcoming 2022 Alabama Primary Run Off Election
- Elba celebrates business “under the lights” during annual Chamber Banquet
- Glenda Bell
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Tommy Glenn Dewberry
- Bob Hahn
- Elba City Council members declare emergency project for culvert on Putnam Street
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.