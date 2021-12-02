BIRMINGHAM, ALA. – Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its 2021 All-Conference USA Teams and honored University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) defensive end Alex Wright as the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.
On Wright, PFF noted: “Wright earned a 91.3 PFF grade over the regular season, the second-highest in the FBS, and played soundly against the run and pass. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound edge defender finished the regular season as one of the seven FBS edge defenders who put up an 80.0-plus PFF grade in both run defense and as a pass-rusher. Wright generated a 19.9% pressure rate and 26.1% pass-rush win rate in 2021, top-five marks at the position.”
The Elba, Ala., native had a monster season on the edge with 42 total tackles, 7.5 TFL, 7.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 11 for his performance against Florida Atlantic.
Wright led a unit that finished the regular season ranked No. 17 nationally in total defense (323.3) and No. 14 in rush defense (104.2). The UAB Blazers look to have a big performance in the bowl game to finish top 10 nationally in total defense for a fourth straight year.
PFF also announced its All-Conference USA Teams. This is the first of many All-Conference USA Teams and All-America Teams that will be announced over the next several weeks. Conference USA will announce its All-Conference USA Teams on Dec. 7.
Wright is a 2019 graduate of Elba High School. He is the son of Elba’s Aretha Wright.
