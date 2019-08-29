Former Elba Lady Tigers standout Amaysia Whitfield, a 2019 graduate of Elba High School, signed a basketball scholarship with LBW Community College earlier this month. The official signing was held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Elba High School. Lady Tigers basketball coach Shaun Hammonds said Amaysia is the third daughter of Nick and Angel Whitfield of Elba to receive a college basketball scholarship. Her sister, Jacquetta Daniels-Whitfield, signed in 2012 with Alabama Southern of Monroeville, Ala., and sister, Ajaspin Whitfield, signed in 2015 to play with Faulkner State Community College in Bay Minette, Ala. “I’m very proud of Amaysia for this achievement,” Hammonds said. “I wish her the best at the next level!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.