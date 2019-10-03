On Saturday, Sept. 21, only one of the three teams of the newly formed Zion Chapel Bass Team participated in the Airport Marine Trail at Cooter’s Pond on the Alabama River. The team of Padgett/Young represented the ZC Bass Team. They fought hard and fished in unfamiliar waters once again. There were 87 boats launched, but all of the boats did not weigh in. The team of Padgett/Young weighed in the limit of five fish. This is huge in high school tournament fishing! They had a total of 6 pounds, but with one dead fish and a penalty of .4lb, they were credited with 5.6 pounds. The final results of the tournament were posted by the Airport Marine Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and the team of Padgett/Young finished 22nd out of 87 boats. The story continued last Saturday, Sept. 28, when all three Zion Chapel teams fished in the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. Lake Mitchell, near Clanton, Ala., was the scene of their next fishing challenge. Although it was an extremely hot and trying experience, the anglers forged on in yet another lake they had never fished. However, this is what this journey is all about; it is all about new experiences, and the Zion Chapel Bass Team did not disappoint. At the end of the day, excitement filled the air when the Padgett/Young Team, with their limit of five fish, saw their catch tip the scales at 12.76 pounds. They placed second while yielding the first place to the Headland Team who weighed in 14.14 pounds. A second ZC Team of Lee/Devos finished in the top 25 out of 57 boats launched at the light of day. This journey will continue Saturday, Oct. 12, when the Zion Chapel Bass Team will fish the BASSMASTER (Tiger Division) at Lake Tuscaloosa. Stay tuned.
