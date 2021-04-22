Cole Shehee caught this ‘big boy’ bass Sunday, April 18, while fishing at a private pond with a friend. In true sportsmanship, Cole threw him back after a few photos were snapped [and before he could be weighed], but estimates were the bass would have weighed over 8 lbs had a scale been available at the time of the catch. Cole is the son of Kelly and Kayron Shehee of Elba.
- That's a BIG Catch!
