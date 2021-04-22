Cole Shehee w bass

Cole Shehee caught this ‘big boy’ bass Sunday, April 18, while fishing at a private pond with a friend. In true sportsmanship, Cole threw him back after a few photos were snapped [and before he could be weighed], but estimates were the bass would have weighed over 8 lbs had a scale been available at the time of the catch. Cole is the son of Kelly and Kayron Shehee of Elba.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.