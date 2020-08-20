Elba football fans planning to attend the Friday, Aug. 28, away game in Opp need to purchase tickets ahead of time in order to be admitted into the game!
Elba Superintendent Chris Moseley said Opp will provide tickets to Elba High School, and those tickets will be sold at the school Monday, Aug. 24, through 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27th. Tickets will be $7 each.
No tickets will be sold at the gate prior to the game next Friday night in Opp. Therefore, only those who purchase tickets at Elba High School next week will be allowed to enter the gates at Channel-Lee Stadium in Opp.
Moseley said this is a measure Opp has implemented to try and reduce COVID-19 exposure by not having ticket sales at the gates this football season.
