The Elba Tigers will kick off the 2021 high school football season Friday night when they travel to Daleville to tangle with the 3A Daleville Warhawks.
Elba owns a 15-6 series edge over the Warhawks, and while the two rivals have split their last four contests, the Tigers posted a lopsided 50-0 win a year ago.
The Tigers are coming off a 6-4 season and return eight starters on both sides of the ball, which has sparked optimism among Tiger fans, and with more players on the roster and the core of last year’s team back on the field, the season opener has been circled since last season.
“It seems like we just out in the pads yesterday,” stated Elba coach Marc Sieving, “but we have been hard at work all summer in the weight room and on the practice field and the players are ready to play football. The season is a work in progress as we add and subtract plays and formations, and make changes in personnel, and this will be step #1 against what we expect to be a very good Daleville team that has a new coach and will be excited to take the field in front of their home fans.”
Leading the way for the Tigers this season will be senior standout Chrystyile Caldwell. The 6-2, 215 pound linebacker-tight end has committed to the University of South Alabama, and is expected to be a force on both sides of the ball. Running back-linebacker Byron Burks (5-10, 160) is also a player to watch this season, while linebackers Peyton McCart (6-2, 175) and Collin Sauls (5-9, 200) are expected to help solidify the defense.
Up front, the Elba defensive line will be anchored by returning starters Kyle Smith (5-10, 240) and Elijandro Gomez (5-8, 210), and the duo will join forces with Sauls and Whit Shehee (5-9, 190) to anchor an offensive line that returns four starters.
Elba seems to always be loaded with speedy backs, and that will be the case again this season as JT Coleman (5-11, 160) and Alvin Henderson (5-10, 165) will give the Tigers a big play threat every time one of the speedsters touches the ball.
“We are all excited to be playing football,” said Sieving. “It has been a grilling summer for us all, but everyone has had a good attitude, attendance has been good at practice and the plyers are a little tired of bearing themselves up every day and want to hit someone else. As far as Friday night’s game at Daleville, are going over there to win the football game. We don’t really that much about Daleville, but we do know they have a really good new head coach and a quality staff that is building the program the right way. As always, our primary concern is about us. We need to be able to execute what we do and be solid on offense, defense and in the kicking game.”
“We feel good about where we are on offense and should go into the game healthy,” added Sieving. “We are not going into the game looking to save anything for future games or to hide anything from Opp. We will do what it takes to be successful and use every tool in the shed to put points on the scoreboard. Over on defense we have made a few adjustments both in personnel and in schemes, and feel good about where we are. We made some changes to make us better in all areas, and expect to have a good defensive team. The fact we really don’t have any idea just what the new staff at Daleville will do on offense will definitely challenge the defense, but we will do what we do best and make changes as needed.”
“We are also excited about the kicking game,” said Coach Sieving. “Our kicker has been a little under the weather for a couple of days, but we are confident he can handle extra-point duties and will also give us a chance to kick a few field goals. Our return game should be strength with JT Coleman and Alvin Henderson returning kickoffs and Byron Burks and Peyton McCart working on punt returns. We are looking for consistency in our punting game, and with Chrystyile Caldwell handling the punting chores we feel good.”
“We will be a little small in the offensive and defensive lines,” added Sieving, “but we will be gritty and feel like we have a rotation that can get the players some rest. We have emphasized techniques in the line and are confident the guys up front are ready to get after it.”
Daleville struggled to a 1-9 record last season, its first losing season after five straight winning campaigns, and while the Warhawks return just three starters from a year ago, all three are being billed as legitimate college prospects, led by Jeremiah Moore. Moore, a junior, will play on both sides of the ball as he will start at fullback and linebacker, and the 6-3, 275 pound three-year starter is already on everyone’s watch list. Joining Moore as leaders on the field will be defensive/offensive lineman Zacory Culver (6-0, 295) and quarterback Omarion Pinkney (6-1, 175).
“The heat will be a factor Friday night,” said Sieving, “but it will be hot on both sides of the field and we have to battle through it. It has really been hot the last two weeks and we have a plan in place to help the players stay hydrated. We have a lot of guys that go both ways, and they have really worked hard on conditioning and will try to give everyone a couple of breaks. Players expend a great deal of energy, and it will be vital to use some extra bodies.”
“All the players and everyone in the program at Daleville feel they have something to prove after last season,” added Sieving, “and we know they are going to be physical and are going to get after us on every play. We expect a four quarter battle.”
Kickoff for the season opener at Daleville High School will be at 7:00 pm, and Elba fans are encouraged to follow directions to visitors parking area.
