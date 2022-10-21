The Elba Tigers gave a large homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about last Friday night as they needed only 17 offensive plays to post a wild 56-27 region win over the Florala Wildcats.
Elba received the opening kickoff and needed only four plays to go 59 yards to grab an early lead. JT Coleman rushed for 55 yards on three carries and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run, and Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point to put the Tigers on top 7-0 with 9:58 still left in the opening quarter.
Elba began its next possession at its own 34-yardline after a defensive stop and this time needed only three plays to cover the 66 yards to the endzone. Alvin Henderson scored the Tiger’s second touchdown of the quarter on a 54-yard dash, and after Wisecup added the extra-point Elba was on top 14-0 with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Elba’s defense dodged a Florala bullet on the game’s next offensive series thanks to two penalty flags after the Wildcats drove to a first down at the Tigers 9-yardline, but the Elba offense was again ready to roll and after a holding penalty went 95 yards in just two plays to get right back into the endzone. JT Coleman scored his second touchdown of the night on a 68-yard gallop down the sidelines, and Wisecup’s extra-point try as accurate as the Tigers opened up a 21-0 lead with 9:08 left in the second quarter.
Florala began its ensuing possession at its own 34-yardline and went 66 yards in 11 plays and ate up eight minutes off the clock to get on the scoreboard. Dalton Jackson capped the long scoring drive with a 4-yard run, and Jackson also added the extra-point as the Wildcats cut the Elba lead to 21-7 with 2:08 remaining in the half.
Elba put the ball in play at its own 47-yardline following a short kickoff and from there went 53 yards in two plays to add to its advantage. A 51-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Collin Arnold was a key play in the quick scoring march, while the Tiger touchdown came on a 2-yard dive by Alvin Henderson. Wisecup’s extra-point was true as the Tigers lead grew to 28-7 with 1:38 left on the clock.
Elba began its initial possession of the second half at its own 29-yardline after a pass interception by Lakai Reynolds, and the Tiger offense again struck quickly as on the first play of the possession Alvin Henderson took a direct snap and raced 71 yards for a touchdown. Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba’s lead went to 35-7 with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter.
Florala ate up the remainder of the quarter on a ten play scoring drive that went for 87 yards. Rayshon Coleman scored the Wildcat touchdown on a 17-yard run around the end, and while the extra-point try failed, Elba carried a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Elba put the ball in play at its own 35-yardline after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds and once again it took the Tigers only one play to get back in the endzone, as on the first snap Alvin Henderson broke loose on a 65-yard scoring scamper. Wisecup kicked the extra-point as the Tigers lead went to 42-13 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter.
Florala reached a first and goal at the Elba seven-yardline on its ensuing possession, but a high snap sailed over then head of the Wildcat quarterback and the Tigers Cayden Adkins scooped up the fumble and rambled74 yards for another Tiger touchdown. Alex Wisecup’s extra-point was again accurate as Elba’s lead ballooned to 49-13 with 6:00 left in the final stanza.
Florala added two touchdowns in just over two minutes against the Elba reserves on a 10-yard run by John Howell and a 33-yard pass from Rayshon Coleman to Colby Strickland to pull within 49-27 with 3:25 still left on the clock. However, the Tigers offense continued to score almost at will as Cody Gray raced 50 yards up the middle for the Tigers third touchdown in as many plays in the second half and Wisecup tacked on the extra-point to seal the deal on the big 56-27 region win.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 231 yards on seven carries and scored four touchdowns to spark the Tigers, while JT Coleman added 123 yards and two scores on four carries and Cody Gray rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on one carry.
Rayshon Coleman rushed for 147 yards and one td on 24 carries and completed 14 of 29 passes for 185 yards and one score to lead the Wildcats, while John Howell rushed for 63 yards and one td on ten carries and Dalton Jackson added 53 yards and one td on the ground on 12 carries.
