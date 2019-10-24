The Elba Tigers gave a large homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about Friday night as they pulled ahead early and never looked back in a lopsided 63-14 region win over the Red Level Tigers. Elba began its initial offensive series at its own 28-yardline after a Red Level punt and went 72 yards in only two plays to take command. A 62-yard scamper by Jaquez Prince on first down moved the Tigers to just outside the 10-yardline, and on the next play it was Iverson Lane that got the call and waltzed in for the first Tiger touchdown of the night. Prince passed to Brandon Epps for the two-point conversion, and with 10:05 left in the first quarter Elba was already on top 8-0. Elba’s Brandon Epps recovered a fumble at the Red Level 40-yardline on the game’s next play from scrimmage, and this time it took the Tigers one play to reach the endzone as on first down Iverson Lane again got the call and this time raced 40 yards for a score. Prince passed to Seth Ware for the two-point conversion as the Tigers lead grew to 16-0 with 9:45 remaining in the quarter. Elba got the ball back at its 5-yardline after a 55-yard Red Level punt and marched 95 yards in 10 plays to extend its lead. A 21-yard pass from Jaquez Prince to Collin Harrison on first down got the drive off to a fast start, and it was a connection from Prince to Seth Ware from 11 yards out that put the Tigers back in the endzone. Harrison ran in the two-point conversion as Elba grabbed a 24-0 lead with 35-seconds still left in the quarter. Red Level showed signs of life on its ensuing possession and drove 91 yards in 10 plays to get on the scoreboard. Kade Green completed three passes during the drive for a total of 73 yards to lead his team down the field, with the score coming on a 21-yard strike to Mitchell Baker. Joshua Ingram kicked the extra point, as Red Level cut the Elba lead to 24-7 with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter. Elba went three and out on its next series, but regained possession near midfield after a Red Level punt, and went 53 yards in 10 plays to regain command. A 26-yard pass from Jaquez Prince to Iverson Lane on third down and 22 was a key play in the scoring drive, with the Tiger touchdown coming on a 1-yard toss from Prince to Collin Harrison with just six seconds left on the clock. Harrison ran in the two-point conversion, and at the half Elba went in with a 32-7 lead. Elba received the second half kickoff and again needed only one play to get back into the endzone. Collin Harrison scored the touchdown on a 55-yard sprint, and Jaquez Prince passed to Brandon Epps for the two-point conversion as Elba’s lead grew to 40-7 with 11:49 left in the quarter. Elba regained possession at the Red Level 8-yardline on a fumble recovery by Adin Rayborn, and after a penalty on first down, the Tigers cashed in the turnover when Collin Harrison scored on an 11-yard run up the middle. Carson Wise ran in the two-point try as the Tigers lead grew to 48-7 with 9:21 remaining in the quarter. Elba’s Omarion Terry pounded on a Red Level fumble at the 17-yardline to hand the ball back to the Tiger offense, and two plays later the Tigers were back in the endzone, this time on a 9-yard dash by Iverson Lane. Lane also ran in the two-point conversion as the Elba lead went to 56-7 with 7:10 still left in the third quarter. Red Level recovered an Elba fumble at the Tiger 25-yardline late in the quarter and took advantage of the short field to score its final points of the night. A 20-yard pass from Green to Baker was a key play in the scoring drive, with the touchdown coming on a 7-yard run by Christian Spears. Ingram added the extra point, and with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter Elba’s lead stood at 56-14. Elba began its ensuing possession at its own 25-yardline, and for the third time in the game scored in one play. The Tiger touchdown came on a 65-yard scamper down the sidelines by Nathan James, and Iverson Lane kicked the extra point to end the scoring with the Tigers on top 63-14 with 4:27 remaining on the clock. Jaquez Prince rushed for 119 yards on eight carries and completed 7 of 12 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Elba offense, while Iverson Lane rushed for 71 yards and 3 td’s on just four carries and caught three passes for 28 yards and one score, and Collin Harrison added 73 yards and two td’s on four carries. Christian Spears rushed for 47 yards and one td on 17 carries and Kade Green completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and one td to lead Red Level.
