The Elba Tigers broke into the win column Friday night, Feb. 25, with an exciting 10-6 homefield victory over the Straughn Tigers.
Straughn combined two hits with a walk and an Elba error to grab an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers bounced right back in their half of the frame and plated a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead.
A walk to Cameron Gray ignited the early Elba rally, while Gray advanced to third base on a double by Paxton Wise and both runners crossed the plate when Whit Shehee followed with a two-run double.
Straughn needed only one hit to score two runs in the second as it regained the lead at 3-2, and that is how it stayed until the fifth inning, when both teams added runs on the scoreboard.
Straughn used three hits to plate one run to up its lead to 4-2, while the Tigers plated three runs on consecutive singles by Paxton Wise, Whit Shehee, Ty Sieving, and Collin Sauls to move back on top 5-4.
Straughn went down in order in its half of the sixth, but Elba wasn’t finished at the plate as the Tigers added five runs to open up a big 10-4 advantage.
A base on balls to Cameron Gray with one out started the late Tiger rally, while Paxton Wise singled Gray to third and moved to second on the throw in from the outfield. Whit Shehee and Ty Sieving followed with rbi singles to keep the rally alive, and when Wise stole home and Shehee scored on a passed ball Elba was in command with a 10-4 lead.
Straughn scored twice in its final trip to the plate, but the Tigers held on and posted the impressive 10-6 win.
Whit Shehee had 3 hits, scored 2 runs and collected 3 rbi’s to lead the Tigers at the plate, while Paxton Wise added 3 hits and scored 3 runs; Ty Sieving added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Collin Sauls added 2 hits and scored 2 runs; Carson Wise added 1 hit and scored 2 runs; and, Cameron Gray added 1 hit and scored 1 run.
Ty Sieving pitched a complete game to pick up the win on the mound and allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks, while recording five strikeouts.
