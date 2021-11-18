collin & peyton sign with escc

L to R: Collin Sauls, Elba Golf Coach Mark Wicker, and Peyton McCart

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, a signing ceremony was held at Elba High School for two Elba golfers. Collin Sauls (left) and Peyton McCart (right) each inked a commitment to continue playing golf at the next level next year for Enterprise State Community College [ESCC]. The junior college recently announced it would be launching both a men’s and women’s golf program with the 2022-2023 school year. Sauls and McCart will be members of the inaugural men’s team for the ESCC Boll Weevils. The two Elba students were members of Elba’s 2021 Class 1A/2A State Champion Golf Team, and they will return this season for their senior year with the Tigers. Joining Sauls and McCart for the signing ceremony Tuesday morning was Elba High School Golf Coach Mark Wicker. Collin is the son of Stevie and Denise Sauls, and Peyton is the son of Michael McCart and Danielle Dunn.

