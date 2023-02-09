Two Zion Chapel students revealed their plans last week to play football at the next level by signing letters of intent with the Faulkner University Eagles.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Zion Chapel’s Hayden Walden ad Shaun Smith each signed letters of intent indicating they plan to continue their football careers at the collegiate level.
Walden was an offensive lineman for the ZC Rebels. At 6’3” and 285 pounds, ZC head football coach Cody Keene said he was a multi-year starter for the Rebels and played both tackle and guard.
During his senior season, Keene said Walden graded out at 85.4 percent on his assignments with 10 pancakes and eight knockdowns.
Smith was an inside linebacker for the Rebels defense. At 5’11” and 210 pounds, Keene said he had a total of 54 tackles with two for losses. Also on the season, he accounted for 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.
Smith also played on the offensive line, and Keene said he graded at 89.5 percent with nine pancakes and two knockdowns.
Walden and Smith were joined by their family last Wednesday for the signing ceremony held at Zion Chapel School.
Faulkner University is located in Montgomery, Ala. The Eagles play football as part of the Mid-South Conference in the NAIA division.
