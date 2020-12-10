The ZC Bass Team fished its final tournament for this season on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. The tournament was at Lake Eufaula, a 45,000-acre impoundment on the Chattahoochee River.
As Greg McCain quoted Shane Powell, “A basic premise of Lake Eufaula fishing is that some bass can always be caught shallow and some can always be caught deep; it is just a matter of being at the right place at the right time,” Alabama Outdoor News.
For many of the ZC anglers, this was not their day. Most were disappointed, but as it has been said before that this is the way tournament fishing goes.
Out of the 74 boats participating, team Dowdy/Free finished 11th with three fish weighing 7.07lbs; one was dead with a penalty of .25 lbs. Kaden Cupp accompanied Kevin as an observer in the absence of his team partner Landra Free.
The team of Lee/DeVos finished 22nd with three fish weighing 4.26 lbs.
The team FitzGerald/Johns finished 35th with one fish weighing 2.09 lbs.
The team of Padgett/Young, going into the tournament in second place in angler of the year points, finished 48th for the day with one fish weighing 1.14 lbs.
For Angler of the Year, team Padgett/Young finished 6th in Angler of Year points.
The Lee/DeVos team finished 10th. The team FitzGerald/Johns finished 17th and the team Dowdy/Free finished 26th.
The ZC Bass Team finished 4th in overall points for the Wiregrass Student Angler Team of the Year.
These young anglers are to be commended for doing so well having competed for only two years. This was the first year for some of the team members.
As always, the team appreciates the support of their families, community, and sponsors. Several guests showed up for the weigh-in at Lake Point Resort in Eufaula.
The team was fortunate to have Mark FitzGerald to cook for them all weekend. He worked diligently keeping their bellies full and helping them celebrate their coach, Dana Haley’s birthday.
The anglers were at the campground from Thursday until Sunday. They spent a couple of days pre-fishing, which was productive, but it did not carry over until tournament time. Some anglers stayed over until Sunday to meet and observe the university teams competing in a tournament. The University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, and the University of Montevallo participated.
The ZC Bass Team have registered and are finalizing their plans for their next tournament Sunday, Dec. 13, at Lake Martin. This will be the first tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail.
Due to COVID-19 and the CDC Guidelines, their plans can be changed or scratched at the last hour.
