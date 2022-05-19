The Zion Chapel Bass Team fished the last tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail Saturday May 7, on beautiful Lake Eufaula. This was the last regular season tournament of the year.
As tournament fishing goes, it was a bad day for some, but a good day for others.
Team Cole McDainel/Kevin Dowdy hit something in the water and bent their prop and were not able to finish and weigh in; Team Jackson Dowdy/Clayton Phillips did not weigh in. Out of 51 boats registered, Team Avery Padgett/Ethan Young finished fourth place with a limit of five fish weighing 9.15 pounds even though Padgett said it was a stingy lake.
They offer congratulations to the Headland High School for their first, second and third place finishes.
Padgett and Young ended the year in 8th place in the Angler of the Year competition after five top twenty-five finishes.
Prior to this tournament, Team Padgett/Young qualified for the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP tournament with the Alabama BASS Nation Tiger Trail. BASS Nation is coming south this year for the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP; this tournament will be a two-day event June 3 and 4 at Lake Eufaula.
The coaches and team members wish their only senior on the team, Cole McDaniel, congratulations and good luck in his future endeavors. His wit and skills will be missed.
The ZCBT expresses thanks to their families, community, and sponsors for their support during this outgoing season. Also, they were happy to see several supporters at weigh-in at Lake Point Resort for their final scheduled tournament.
On to the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!!! Good luck Team Padgett/Young!
(0) comments
