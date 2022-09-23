As they launched their boats in Lay Lake, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Zion Chapel Bass Team began writing the final volume of their high school story.
Each year since 2019 Zion Chapel has had three teams competing, but this year only one team remains. Some of the anglers graduated, and some decided to focus on other sports.
The team this year consists of Avery Padgett and Ethan Young who are both seniors at Zion Chapel High School. Having only one team, they will not be able to compete in the six-man team competition; they will be able to compete only in the AOY (Angler of the Year) and the big fish competition.
The Padgett/Young duo will be fishing the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, the East Alabama High School Student Angler Trail, and the Alabama BASS Nation Trail Tiger Division.
This first tournament of the year on Lay Lake, Clanton, Ala., was a good start for the ZCHS team. However, as the spokesperson for the Wiregrass Angler Trail said, “Each angler had to work hard on a tough day.”
Avery Padgett was in harmony with this statement. His comment was that he and his partner Ethan Young “scratched up four fish for right under eight pounds.”
Yet, this was enough for them to place ninth in a field of almost 70 boats. Eighteen teams did not weigh in.
Padgett said they broke off a couple of fish that would have helped, but that’s fishing.
Young and Padgett were thankful to start their senior season with a top ten finish. They congratulate Beulah Bass Team and Headland Bass Team for their first and second place wins respectively.
The ZCHS team coach, Dana Stinson Haley, and assistant, Larry Campbell, expressed their appreciation as always for their sponsors and for the family members and community for showing their support by coming to the weigh-in.
The ZCHS team will be back on the water for their second tournament Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Tensaw River/Delta.
